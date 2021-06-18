Organic Skin Care Market Top Company Profiles, Distribution Channel Benchmarking & Forecast, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Organic Skin Care Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Organic Skin Care Market is estimated to reach USD 12.58 billion by 2022 owing to the growing demand for organic cosmetics worldwide. Organic skin care products are made from plant-derived and naturally occurring ingredients, which are cultivated with no pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, genetically modified fertilizers (GMO), etc. under organic certification.

Key Players:

Aveda Corporation

The Body Shop International PLC

Burt’s Bee

Estee Lauder

The Hain Celestial Group

Yves Rocher

Amway

Bare Escentuals

Arbonne International

Kiehl’s

Natura Cosméticos S.A.

L’Occitane en Provence

Growth Drivers:

Organic skin care products offer benefits like reduced risk of skin irritation and allergies due to zero percent chemicals inclusion. The environment-friendly products contain organic essential oils, vegetable oils, essential fatty acids, and vitamins. They come with various labels that display the quantity of organic ingredients used in them. Consumer inclination towards organic skin care products contributes to a positive CAGR in the forecast period.

The major factors driving organic skin care industry is inclusive of rise in consumer awareness about organic products, increase in disposable income, growing e-commerce industry and expansion of distribution channels. Men and women prefer cosmetics and personal care across the globe. Extreme climate conditions have surged the adoption of skin care products like sunscreen, moisturizing creams and lotions. Additionally, the growing trend for using sun care and skin care products by men have increased the demand for sun and skin care category.

Product Outlook:

Face creams

Body lotions

From among all the categories, hair care segment offers the most lucrative offers for both men and women. Owing to the increased number of working women, the sale of color cosmetics is also considerably increasing over the years. The growing skin health awareness among consumers is expected to eventually contribute to the growth of organic skin care market.

The rise in informed consumer ultimately accelerates the growth of organic skin care products. The key reason behind the growth of informed consumers is the exposure to reliable information and rising awareness of products and services via television, internet, and other sources of information. This trend is prevalent even in emerging nations like China and India.

The primary strategy adopted by the players is expansion followed by acquisition. The significant costs associated with organic skin care products and short shelf life are the restraining factors for the growth of the market. Progress in organic skin care products and improved standards of living are predicted to introduce new market opportunities.

The market is categorized on the basis of type, gender, point of sale and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into facial care, make-up, hair care, and body care. Facial care segment is expected to be on rise in future as well owing to the growing skin conditions. Based on gender, organic skin care industry is divided into men and women. In terms of point of sale, the market is classified into exclusive retail stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, online channels, beauty parlors & salons, and multi branded retail outlets.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, organic skin care market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the market owing to the increase in demand for clean label products, rising consumer awareness about skin health, rising middle class income, improved standard of living in developing regions.

