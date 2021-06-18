Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market Demand, Value Chain Analysis and Key Buying Criteria

The global Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market is expected to reach USD 8.53 billion by 2022. Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) is a specific type of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), mainly used to guard the individual wearer against the breath of dangerous constituents in the office air.

Key Players:

  • 3M Company
  • Alpha Pro Tech Limited
  • Ansell
  • Avon Rubber PLC
  • Bullard
  • Bulwark FR
  • Delta Plus
  • DuPont
  • ILC Dover
  • Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  • Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Growth Drivers:

Breathing apparatus and respirator are the two major types of RPE. It is used only when there is satisfactory control of exposure cannot be accomplished. The Respiratory Protective Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Product Outlook:

  • Air-purifying respirators (APR)
    • Unpowered
      • Disposable filtering half mask
      • Half mask
      • Full face mask
    • Powered (PAPR)
      • Half mask
      • Full face mask
      • Helmets, hoods, visors
    • Escape respirators
  • Supplied air respirators
    • Self contained breathing apparatus (SCBA)
    • Full-face mask
    • Airline respirators

End-Use Outlook:

  • Oil & gas
  • Fire services
  • Petrochemical/chemical
  • Industrial
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Construction
  • Healthcare
  • Mining

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be increasing awareness towards personal safety.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) in this region.

