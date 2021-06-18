Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Building Thermal Insulation Market is expected to witness an exponential CAGR in the years to come. This could be credited to growth in construction industry and the ever-increasing urbanization. Plus, trends are shifting toward upgradation of padding system (in existence) to suffice construction standards. Users are emphasizing on lessening energy consumption bills. That’s why retrofitting insulating material in attics and walls has garnered attention. Besides, stern codes are being implemented by governments for lessening industrial energy consumption; which would bolster the market further.

The focus is also shifting to core competencies in a broad range of the materials inclusive of XPS and EPS. This shift is urging manufacturers to improve materialization of optimum distribution channels for eating into the market share. On these lines, in May 2015, Knauf Insulation inked an agreement with CanWel Building Materials (Canada) for enhancing the former’s distribution channel.

Building Thermal Insulation Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

EPS

XPS

Others

Building Thermal Insulation Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Roof

Walls

Floor

Building Thermal Insulation End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Residential

Commercial

The players contributing to the building thermal insulation market include Armacell, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Dow Building Solutions, Johns Manville, BASF Polyurethanes, and Huntsman International. Inorganic growth is on the anvil. For instance – Armacell entered into “partnership of excellence” with KOPP in Mar 2018 to establish long-term technology license render high-quality materials to customers,

By geography, the building thermal insulation market constitutes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and LATAM. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the upcoming period. This could be attributed to rise in high industrialization rates and construction spending in the emerging economies like Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and India.

