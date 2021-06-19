Face Yoga Now Offer Free Facial Exercise Tutorial For New Users

California, USA, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Face Yoga the dedicated platform for women offers a free facial exercise tutorial video. A new user will need to visit their website, enter their email and then click on ‘Submit’. The free facial exercise tutorial video will be sent to their registered email. This video will help our users understand the facial exercise program better.

“Face Yoga is created to provide women a 100 percent natural, surgery-free way, and an affordable way for getting a youthful skin. Recently our face yoga app won the best app for women award which is a clear indication that our efforts are in the right direction. We are continuously uploading new content on our platform so that face yoga users will get the updated information to help them achieve better results. We have also added a new feature to our Face Yoga 2.0 app. Our aim for the next year is to connect with at least 100 thousand users via our mobile application.”

“This new offer is specifically designed keeping new face yoga users in mind. Free facial exercise tutorial video will help new users to understand our exercise plans better. The marketing team is creating quality content for social media platforms to spread awareness and connect with our target audience via these platforms. Currently, we are planning on new offers to make facial exercise programs more affordable and connect with more audiences.”

About Face Yoga

Face Yoga is an online platform created by women to give the best skincare solution at an affordable price for women worldwide. The platform also offers a mobile application where they offer a custom facial exercise program depending upon the user’s personal goals to help them achieve results faster.

