Female Artists Janet Scudder and Emily Mason will Headline Shannon’s Summer Online Fine Art Auction, Thursday, June 24th

Milford, CT, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Online bidding for Shannon’s summer online auction is open now through Thursday, June 24th at 2 pm Eastern time for 212 lots of fine art from the 19th century through the present. Leading the sale are two bronzes by Janet Scudder (American, 1873-1940), titled Cupid and Tortoise Fountain and Victory, each estimated at $15,000-$25,000. Scudder succeeded during her lifetime as a sculptor in a field that was dominated by men. She was a feminist and a suffragette, often marching in parades and demonstrations to support women’s issues.

Headlining the contemporary offerings are two paintings by Emily Mason (American, 1932-2019). Mason worked in the Abstract Expressionist and Color Field traditions to develop her own “lyrical, luminous abstraction” (emilymasonstudio.com). A New York City native, Mason taught painting at Hunter College for over 25 years. Shannon’s will offer Gentian Waves, an oil on canvas from 1986-1987 for $8,000-$12,000, and an untitled oil on paper at $5,000-$7,000.

Other works by women artists in the sale include two botanical drawings by Connecticut artist Fidelia Bridges, portraits by Anna Meltzer, Modernist sculptures by Marg Moll, Doris Caesar and Brenda Putnam, and prints by Kathe Kollwitz and Louise Nevelson.

Other contemporary offerings include a suite of four paintings commissioned by The Lego Group from Danish artist Hans Tyrrestrup. The suite of paintings was executed in primary colors with an abstracted Lego motif. Tyrrestrup’s works have been exhibited internationally and he is widely collected in Denmark and the United States. Each of the four, 30 inch by 30 inch works are estimated at $700-$1,000.

19th century American paintings are led by a sweet scene of a young girl with her picnic basket by genre artist J.G. Brown, estimated at $12,000-$18,000. A rare Charles Theriat work titled A Beauty by a River (circa 1888) is offered at $8,000-$12,000. This diminutive 6 inch by 9 inch work is among the artist’s best, featuring many hallmarks of American Impressionism. A William T. Richards of The Cornish Coast is offered at $5,000-$7,000.

Prints in the sale include 19th century works by James Whistler, Camille Corot and Joseph Pennell; Modernist prints by Georges Rouault, George Tooker and Reginald Marsh; and contemporary prints by Robert Kulicke, Louise Nevelson, Ana Maria Pacheco and Leonard Baskin.

Other works include Surrealist paintings by Polish artist Rafal Olbinski, Modernist scenes by Peppino Mangravite, a selection of works on paper by 20th century Abstract artist Gerome Kamrowski and New York City scenes by Adolf Dehn, Bruce Braithwaite and Nicolai Cikovsky.

To view the full catalog, condition reports and to bid live online, visit www.shannons.com. Previews will be held by appointment, June 18-23, weekdays from 11 am to 5 pm Eastern time. Virtual previews and additional photos are available by request. Bidding is available online through shannons.com. A live-stream of the auction will be broadcast on shannons.com at 2 pm Eastern on Thursday, June 24th.

