Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast, 2025

The global Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global micro & mechanized irrigation systems market is predicted to value USD 33.4 billion by 2025, as per a new report published by Million Insights. Reduction in the costs of these systems is anticipated to surge the market growth from 2016 to 2025. The cost-saving advantages relating to micro & mechanized irrigation systems, like fertigation, and chemigation, enhance the demand for products, mainly in developing countries. These products serve the emergence of enhanced farming mechanisms and are providing momentum to the global market.

Key Players:

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Mahindra EPC Irrigation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

T-L Irrigation Co.

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Micro & mechanized agricultural systems result in minimal water wastage, owing to which the demand for these systems has observed a significant rise among developing countries. Marginal farmers aim to carry out these systems to boost crop yields by using the least water resources. The rising trend of sustainable techniques for cultivation is leading to the enforcement of these systems like sprinklers and drips. Moreover, technological advancements have allowed micro &mechanized irrigation systems to be monitored via connected devices like tablets and mobile phones.

Product Outlook:

Sprinkler Tubing Pumping unit Fittings/Sprinkler head Coupler

Drip Tubing Backflow Preventers Valves Filters Pressure Regulators Pressure Compensators

Central Pivot

Lateral Move

Crop Outlook:

Plantation Crops

Orchard Crops

Field Crops

Forage & Grass

Regional Outlook:

North America acquired a considerable share in 2018 and estimated to ascend at a CAGR of more than 12% from 2016 to 2025. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth with a CAGR higher than 17% over the forecast period.

The rapid surge in the North American regional market is distinguished by the concentration of major market players like Lindsay Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, and Nelson Irrigation Corporation that produce significant products.

