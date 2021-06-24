Veterinary Endoscopy Market Growth By Product Type, Procedure – Global Forecast 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Veterinary Endoscopy Market is expected to reach USD 219.0 million by 2023 from USD 159.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The market growth is primarily driven by the growing pet population, increasing number of pet health insurance, and advanced applications of veterinary endoscopes.

North America is expected to lead the market in 2018

Based on region, the veterinary endoscopy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the rising adoption of companion animals, increasing pet healthcare insurance, and improved veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

The companion animals segment is estimated to lead the veterinary endoscopy market in 2018

By animal type, this market is classified into large animals, companion animals, and other animals. The companion animals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the increasing awareness about animal health among pet owners and growing companion animal population worldwide.

By product type, the flexible endoscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of product type, this market is classified into rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other endoscopes. In 2018, the rigid endoscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share can be attributed to the increasing requirement of the flexible endoscopes due to their innovative and advanced applications compared to rigid endoscopes.

By end user, the hospitals and academic institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinics; and hospitals and academic institutes. The hospitals and academic institutes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the increasing number of veterinary procedures performed in hospital-based settings across the world.

