Global Drug Discovery Services Industry to Go Through Major Transformations in Near Future – Global Industry Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

This market research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global Drug Discovery Technology Market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects. The size of the drug discovery services market was estimated through various secondary research approaches and triangulated with inputs from primary research to arrive at the final market size.

Market Size Estimation:

The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (revenue share analysis of leading players) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by process, type, drug type, therapeutic area, company type, and region).

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=138732129



Data Triangulation:

After arriving at the market size, the total market was divided into several segments and subsegments. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable, to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Expected Surge in Revenue:

The global drug discovery services market size is projected to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2025 from USD 11.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Growth Influencing Factors:

Growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, thus necessitating increasing demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services. Initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs, and focus on drug discovery are driving the growth of the global drug discovery services industry. Growth in biologics, patent expiries and emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the Drug Discovery Technology Market.

Recent Developments in the Global Drug Discovery Services Market:

# In 2020, Covance entered into a partnership with Medable to expedite the adoption of decentralized trial technology

# In 2020, Eurofins entered into partnership with PharmaResources (China). This partnership enabled both companies to build a joint drug discovery platform to accelerate small molecule drug development.

# In 2020, LabCorp launched its extensive preclinical, clinical, and post-approval cell and gene therapy development solutions through Covance, its drug development business

# In 2020, WuXi AppTec Research Service Division and BioSolveIT launched GalaXi, a new chemical space of tangible molecules

# In 2020, Charles River acquired HemaCare to strengthen its Research Models Services segment through Hemacare’s broad range of human primary cell and cell processing services that support the discovery and development of cell therapies

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=138732129



covid-19 impact on the global drug discovery services market

The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented global public health challenge and is expected to have a significant impact on the ISH market for diagnostics and research applications.

In order to expedite the research and development process, leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are entering into a collaboration and partnership program with drug discovery services firms to develop vaccines and therapeutics to combat coronavirus. For instance, Eurofins has joined hands with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to support and identify potential drug molecules.

Some of the services offered by Eurofins include safety profiling, drug repositioning services, custom assay development, efficacy testing, and cytokine storm assessment. In June 2020, Covance entered into a partnership with Medable to accelerate the adoption of decentralized clinical trial technology. In June 2020, Covance also launched a COVID-19 clinical trial platform in the US to provide information about COVID-19 trails and to speed up the recruitment process for clinical research.

Such strategies and initiatives by drug discovery services firms will accelerate the growth of this market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest share of the drug discovery services market in 2019.

Based on the region, the global Drug Discovery Technology Market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery services market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the presence of well-established CROs, rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and the availability of latest techniques, instruments, and facilities for drug discovery research.

Read the Detailed Article@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/drug-discovery-services-market-138732129.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com