Liquid Handling System Market worth $3.74 Billion by 2022

The liquid handling system market is expected to reach USD 3.74 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.65 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors driving the growth of this market include the global growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising demand for high-throughput screening (HTS), increasing focus on data precision and accuracy, and technological innovations to develop novel liquid handling systems.

Research Methodology Followed:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall liquid handling systems industry size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by type, product, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research.

The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained. Various secondary sources such as World Health Organization, National Center for Biotechnology Information, United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, GLOBOCAN, Centre for Genomic Regulation, International Diabetes Federation, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Eurostat, Food and Drug Administration, corporate filings such as annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, and financial statements; research journals; press releases; and trade, business, and professional associations have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the liquid handling systems market. Primary sources such as experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess prospects of the global liquid handling system market.

Global Industry Segmentation:

Pipettes are estimated to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of products, the liquid handling system market is segmented into pipettes, burettes, consumables, microplate reagent dispensers, microplate washers, liquid handling workstations, software, and other products. The pipettes segment is expected to dominate the global liquid handling systems market in 2017. Efficient performance, reliability, great level of precision, adaptability across multiple applications, and minimal maintenance needs are key drivers increasing the demand for pipettes.

Electronic systems are estimated to command the largest market share in 2017

The liquid handling system market is segmented by type into electronic systems, automated systems, and manual systems. In 2017, the electronic systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the liquid handling systems market, by type. High accuracy and reproducibility offered by electronic liquid handling systems, coupled with their lower cost compared to automated systems are factors driving its adoption among end users like pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research laboratories, and academic institutes.

North America expected to account for the major share of the market in 2017

Based on region, the liquid handling systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the liquid handling systems market in 2017 on account of growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and higher investments in genomics and proteomics research in the region.

Key Players:

Key players in the liquid handling system market include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Gardner Denver Medical (Germany), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Gilson, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Integra Holding AG (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Labcyte Inc. (U.S.), BioTek Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany), Tomtec, Inc. (U.S.), Hudson Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), and Orochem Technologies Inc. (U.S.).

