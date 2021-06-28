Global Fresh Onions and Shallots Market to Register 6.3% CAGR During 2017-2022

Onions and Shallots both belong to the allium family. Onions have a very tangy, spicy and sharp flavor, whereas shallots have sweet, pungent and aromatic flavor. However, onions are used on a large scale in cooking, because shallots tend to lose the flavor when cooked. Manufacturers are using shallots as an ingredient in various food products such as snacks, dressing, soups, sauces, bakery products, etc., to enhance the taste. Both onions and shallots are witnessing increasing demand as they offer various health benefits. Onions are rich in allicin and fiber, thus reducing blood pressure and cholesterol. While shallots have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that offer various health benefits. Manufacturers, fast-food restaurant chains are also increasingly using shallots in various dishes as it can be stored in the cool and dry area for six months, resulting in the longer shelf-life. Hence, dried and chopped shallots are also available in the market. Shallots are used as spices and commonly eaten raw in most of the Southeast Asian cuisines.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global fresh onions and shallots market is expected to experience robust growth. The market is estimated to register 6.3% CAGR during 2017-2022. Shallots and onions are most commonly used interchangeably in cooking. Owing to its anti-inflammatory, anti-allergen and antioxidant benefits the consumption of shallots have increased. Similarly, onions also contain protective compound helping the digestive system. Both fresh onions and shallots enhance the taste of the food, hence they are being used on a large scale in cooking. Below insights show how the fresh onions and shallots market will perform in the coming years.

Chapter 1: Executive Summary – Global Fresh Onions and Shallots Market

The executive summary section offers brief insights on the global fresh onions and shallot market to set the tone for the rest of the report. Along with a crisp introduction to the report, the section also assays trends and opportunity assessment of the global fresh onions and shallots market.

Chapter 2: Overview – Global Fresh Onions and Shallots Market

The overview section offers market taxonomy and standard market definition in the very beginning. For the readers to understand the growth pattern of global fresh onions and shallot market, this section offers market value and year-on-year growth graph.

The overview section then goes on to elaborate on the key market dynamics including driver, restraints, opportunities and trends impact the market’s growth trajectory. Along with a list of DROTs, the section includes supply chain analysis, cost structure analysis, pricing analysis, raw material sourcing strategy and analysis, and intensity mapping of key market participants.

Chapter 3: Segmentation by Product Type – Global Fresh Onions and Shallots Market

On the basis of product type, the global fresh onions and shallots market can be segmented into- viz. Red onions, yellow onions, white onions, sweet onions, spring onions, shallots, and other product type. A region-wise comparison in terms of revenue share, market share, and YoY growth has been offered in the section.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for fresh onions and shallots, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Avantha Holdings Limited, Gills Onions, LLC, JC Watson Company, Murakami Produce Company LLC, River Point Farms Llc, Snake River Produce Co. Llc, T&G Global Ltd, and Vladam FG.

