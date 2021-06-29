Glendale wins Prestigious £3m contract with Heathrow Airport

London, UK, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Glendale is proud to announce that it has been appointed to deliver a full-service grounds maintenance service to Heathrow comprising two sub-packages. The first package is for landside which commenced on 1st April 2021. The second package is for work carried out airside and is due to commence on 1st January 2022.

Heathrow covers an area of 1,227 hectares and has two runways with four terminals (2-5). Terminal 1 was closed in 2015 having been open for 47 years. Heathrow serves approximately 84 countries for its 81 million passengers (pre-pandemic figures).

The five-year contract which is valued at nearly £3m was awarded following a detailed tender process involving some of the industry’s leading landscape and grounds maintenance companies. The tender was awarded following detailed analysis of the quality and capabilities of those businesses pitching for the work and their commitment to reducing carbon emissions, working towards a sustainable future and their commitment to social responsibility initiatives.

The works include regular grounds maintenance including grass cutting, shrub bed maintenance, weed control, hedge maintenance, maintenance of the conservation areas, woodland management, river maintenance, reinstatement work, planting, and the green walls at Terminal 5. The contract also includes any other ad-hoc services that may be necessary to maintain the areas of land across the Heathrow estate.

The contract also includes the requirement to maintain airside grass and habitat management, a CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) obligation under CAP 772 which is operationally critical to the airport operation.

Nick Brooks, Regional Director, South Thames said “We are excited to have started a 5-year contract working with the UK’s hub airport again. Heathrow is the UK’s only hub airport and one of the world’s top international aviation hubs. The airport is Britain’s largest cargo port, helping to drive British trade growth and assisting the country in the fight against COVID-19, with 46% of the country’s pharmaceutical products imported through Heathrow in 2020. Heathrow is the first UK airport to pass the CAA’s COVID Security Assurance Scheme and has secured the Airport Health Accreditation from the Airports Council International, as a result of investments made to keep the hub airport COVID secure. The airport is currently ranked by passengers as the “Best Airport for Shopping” for 11 years in a row.

Maintaining, enhancing, and promoting their estate. The Heathrow portfolio has a diverse range of horticultural features that greet everyone visiting the airport. From formal lawns to conservation meadows there is an abundance of brilliant green spaces framing the airport which will soon be enjoyed by air travellers again”

Heathrow will also benefit from Glendale’s approved supplier innovations, through which Glendale offers industry leading products and services, ensuring Heathrow gets the best products available to the market as soon as they are available.

Glendale offers an all-encompassing green space management service at a national and local level. They are skilled designers, suppliers and distributors of grounds maintenance, tree management, landscaping, landscape architectural services, planning consultancy and woodland management activities, tackling these, and various other green space management tasks, for public and private sector clients across the UK.

Glendale is a national company with a local feel, led by a team who care deeply about their people and the industry, and they are dedicated to delivering the best possible service for clients across the UK.

For more information visit https://www.glendale-services.co.uk/

ABOUT HEATHROW

Glendale

The Stables,

Duxbury Park,

Duxbury Hall Road,

Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 4AT