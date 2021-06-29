sponsorship deal with professional boxer, Mark Heffron.

Posted on 2021-06-29 by in Construction, Electronics, Energy, Industrial, Small Business, Sports, Transportation & Logistics // 0 Comments

falcon trunking sponsorship falcon trunking sponsorship

London, UK, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Here at Falcon https://www.falcontrunking.co.uk/ , we are delighted to announce we’ve completed a sponsorship deal with professional boxer, Mark Heffron. Mark was born in Oldham and is currently the WBC International champion with an outstanding record of 25 wins, 19 being KOs, 1 loss and 1 draw. He fights at middleweight and goes by the suited name of ‘Kid Dynamite’, with the record he has, it’s clear why he has this name! Mark is promoted by Frank Warren, managed by Kevin Maree and trained by Mike Jennings. Mark turned professional when he was just 18 years old!

The team at Falcon Trunking are extremely excited for the future, we’ll be following Mark Heffron’s boxing journey and we’re proud to be associated with the star. Falcon Trunking Systems manufacture and supply a range of uPVC trunking and accessories to distributors and TRADE wholesalers across the UK.

Our trunking and accessories are ideal for cable management and pipe management systems, in which all comply with industry regulations. Since establishing in 1992, we have built a reputation for quality trunking products/accessories and customer service. Because of this, we have a nationwide customer base of distributors in the electrical and plumbing industry. We are proud to include British Gas alongside many large national trade names and independents which ask for our products by name.
At Falcon Trunking Systems we manufacture a range of cable management systems, pipe management systems and profiles for the Portable Accommodation industry at our ISO 9001 registered UK manufacturing facility. he team here at Falcon are on hand to advise on a range of criteria, including the range of products available, their suitability to the environment you will be using them, where to purchase the products and the quantity/ volume required. We can also advise on lengths of product warranties and what is included for each product.

you require more in-depth or technical information, please call us on 01706 372929

Falcon Trunking Systems Ltd
Butterworth Street
Littleborough
Rochdale
Lancashire
OL15 8JS

Tel: 01706 372929
Fax: 01706 371550
https://www.falcontrunking.co.uk/
Email: sales@falcontrunking.co.uk

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution