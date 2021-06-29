10genjobs: Launch of Portal

Rajasthan, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Founder of 10GenJobs, Ashok Zutshi today announced the launch of its portal, 10GenJobs.in for Jobs In Rajasthan. We aim to help job seekers as well as recruiters by using Artificial Intelligence to match the candidate profile to the job that employers post.

With a huge database of jobs in 250 towns and cities in Rajasthan including Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, etc; and tie-ups with more than 500 recruiting companies. 10GenJobs is the best place for job aspirants to find all the latest job vacancies in Rajasthan. We specialize in providing job information to candidates with different experience levels and across all salary levels, departments, sectors that include manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hotel & hospitality, travel, financial services, jewellery, exports, mining, consumer goods, apparel, academic, etc and for different functions including sales, accounts, HR, technical, engineering, teaching, nursing, graphic designing, content writing, digital marketing etc. We aim at providing recruiters with candidates applications quickly with the least effort and most cost efficiently.

We look forward to collecting more and more data in order to provide the best results for both job seekers and employers. While we are expanding the database, we also help candidates in finding local opportunities for those who want to reside in the same city. We also strongly support local businesses in each city for their hiring needs as part of this objective. We aim to provide services across different education levels from 10th pass to graduates, engineers, MBAs, ITI, Diploma, nursing graduates, etc. Candidates can check a variety of job opportunities on the portal. Job openings are sent by SMS and can also be viewed on your profile.

About 10GenJobs

10GenJobs is a one-stop website for job seekers, employers, hiring managers, recruiters, and employers. 10GenJobs is indeed centred on each city it works in, eager to assist candidates in finding suitable jobs and employers in finding qualified candidates for their recruitment. We attempt to create the largest database of candidates and jobs in each of these cities. 10GenJobs has made it easy for job seekers as well as employers to find an appropriate match. We try to help manage employers’ recruitment process speedily and efficiently. We also aim at providing job opportunities to candidates on easy to use basis.

For more information, please visit our website

or follow us Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook for latest updates.

For further information, raise your query at:support@10genjobs.in