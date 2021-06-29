Mobile Mark Europe Features 5G Ready Solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021

Itasca, IL, United States, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark offers a number of Mobile, device, and covert antennas suited for M2M and IoT applications. Some of these antennas cover specific bands such as Sub-6/5G, WiFi 6E. Our line of Antenna Solutions will be VIRTUALLY Featured at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021 from 28th June – 1st July, 2021!

At Mobile World Congress, Mobile Mark Europe will be highlighting our newly introduced WiFi 6E PSKN4-W6E. The PSKN4-W6E device antenna is designed to meet IEEE 802.11ax standards and covers 2.4 – 2.5 & 5.15 – 7.125 GHz. This includes the recently released WiFi 6e band by the FCC. Overall dimensions are 6 3/8” (161 mm) at full length, with a blade antenna that is 7/8” (22 mm) wide by .28” (7 mm) deep.

Also featured this year is our Dual Carrier MIMO Multi-band Antenna Series. The LTMWG944 (4x Sub-6 5G Cellular, 4x WiFi 6E, GNSS) is a 9-cable antenna covering Sub-six and is 5G Ready. It is backward compatible for 4G LTE. This antenna has with four Cellular elements, four WiFi 6E elements and 1x GNSS element. With 9-elements, it provides a good match for the dual carrier modems.

In addition, our popular CVW502 covert multiband antenna, which covers LTE at 694-960 & 1710-2750 MHz & WiFi at 2.4-2.5 & 4.9-6.0 will be readily available. This antenna is ideal for fleet management systems that combine GPS with a broadband LTE MIMO modem as well as a WiFi MIMO modem and can also be configured for combined GPS & Glonass (GNSS) use.

If you are attending Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021 VIRTUALLY or in person “visit” our virtual booth and speak with our team about our featured antennas and learn more about our full line of antenna solutions! We’d Love to connect!

ABOUT MOBILE MARK, INC.

