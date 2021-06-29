Autonomous Ships Market Developments and Future Trends Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Autonomous Ships market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Autonomous Ships market within the upcoming years.

The global autonomous ships market size is likely to touch USD 13.4 billion by 2025, as per Million Insights. It is predicted that the market would exhibit 13.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Autonomous ships are equipped with sensors, propulsion system and navigation control devices among others. Further, they make use of IoT and AI to facilitate autonomous operations. Increasing use of autonomous ships is projected to reduce the total operational cost.

Further, owing to little manual intervention, these ships are projected to reduce the chances of occurrence of accidents. Real-time data obtained by autonomous ships help in optimizing operational efficiency. Moreover, the quality of services and safety would be significantly improved owing to the deployment of autonomous ships.

Major companies are increasingly focusing on the development of fully-autonomous operations. This has led to an increase in research and development cost. Increasing investment and the rising popularity of remotely controlled ships are supplementing the growth of the market. Further, autonomous shipping solution is likely to augment the demand for software and service providers in the market.

However, issues related to data security and chances of hacking are predicted to cause the hindrance into the autonomous ship market growth. Owing to the unavailability of fewer individuals on the board, autonomous ships are more prone to cyberattacks. Increasing cybersecurity issue is likely to affect the defense application.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Autonomous Ships: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Autonomous Ships: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Autonomous Ships: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Autonomous Ships: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Autonomous Ships: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Autonomous Ships: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Autonomous Ships: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Autonomous Ships Market:

Rolls-Royce, Kongsberg Gruppen, ABB, Wartsila, L3 ASV Siemens and Rh Marine.

