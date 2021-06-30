Laser Technology Market worth $17.6 billion by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Laser Technology Market by Type (Solid, Liquid, Gas and Others), Revenue (Laser Revenue and System Revenue), Application (Laser Processing and Optical Communications), End User, Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is expected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2020 to USD 17.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6%. Increasing demand from healthcare vertical and Better performance of lasers over traditional material processing techniques are the key factors driving the growth of the Laser technology market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=795

Market solid type lasers to dominate during 2020–2025

The market for solid lasers accounted for the largest size in 2019. A solid laser is the one that consists of an active medium in the solid form. The active medium in a solid laser comprises a glass or crystalline host material, which is later doped using rare earth materials, such as neodymium, chromium, erbium, or ytterbium. Solid lasers use a solid material as the active medium, and the upper energy levels of ions are without any radiation; however, when the energy transition takes place, the metastable upper laser level is reached. This is the point where emission occurs, resulting in lasing. Solid lasers prevent the wastage of materials in the active medium and produce both continuous and pulsed output at a higher efficiency than He-Ne and argon lasers by about 2% to 3%.

System revenue to dominate Laser technology market, in 2020

The market for system revenue is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall laser technology market, in 2019. System revenue covers the revenue generated from the sales of several types of laser systems for marking & engraving, welding & brazing, cutting & scribing, drilling, cladding & coating, annealing, and material removal, and other multi-function laser systems. The ability of these systems to perform a wide range of functions expands their utility across several verticals, such as industrial, commercial, automotive, and medical.

APAC to hold largest share of laser technology market in 2019

In terms of value, APAC led the laser technology market in 2019, accounting for the largest share of the overall laser technology market, by region. The major countries contributing to the laser technology market in APAC include China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India. APAC has been ahead in terms of adoption of laser technology products and solutions compared with other regions. The region’s increasing R&D investments, and growing manufacturing and electronics sectors are expected to drive the growth of the laser technology market.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=795

Coherent (US), IPG Photonics (US), Trumpf (Germany), Lumentum (US), Jenoptik (Germany), Novanta (US), Lumibird (France), Laser Star (US), Epilog Laser (US), Han’s Laser (China), MKS Instruments (US), Gravotech (France), 600 Group (UK), Eurolasers (Germany), Bystronic Lasers (Switzerland), Toptica Photonics (Germany), Photonics Industries (US), Focuslight Technologies (China), Corning Incorporated (US), and Access Lasers (US) are a few major companies dominating the Wireless gas detection market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com