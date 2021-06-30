The Distributor of Premium-Quality Hair Brands

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Are you someone who enjoys making use of premium-quality hair products, but during these worrisome times do not want to go out to the shops and search for new products, or shop around for those brands? Maybe you are just wanting to find a reliable supplier who stocks and sells top-of-the-range products that can be delivered to your doorstep? If this sounds like you, then let me introduce you to Unique Cosmetics! Unique Cosmetics is a Cape Town-based company that is a distributor of premium-quality brands. The company strives to make their high-quality and world class beauty products available to all individuals, as well as professionals in both the local and international markets.

Unique Cosmetics has a unique business model where, as mentioned previously, they supply quality products to all individuals who would like to make use of them. Not only this, but if you are a salon that will be ordering products on a month-to-month basis, then you can also register your salon on their website! This will allow your salon to complete wholesale ordering of premium brands that will always get delivered to your doorstep. Unique Cosmetics also offers several different specials, deals, and prices for salons that are registered and ordering from their website.

The company prides themselves on being extremely innovative and not mimicking any other business or person in the way that they conduct themselves. To be honest, Unique Cosmetics was the first in South Africa to coin the term HAIR BOTOX™. Additionally, they own the sole rights to distribute BM HAIR BOTOX™ in RSA, which is the top brand used by salons worldwide! If you are worried that you might stay far away from the salon, fear not! Unique Cosmetics have sub-distributors throughout all of South Africa, plus they supply to various countries such as Morocco, Russia, as well as Dubai.

If you would like to learn more about the company, see exactly which quality products they have in stock, or if you would like to register your salon on their website, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at https://www.uniquecosmetics.co.za/

About Unique Cosmetics:

Unique Cosmetics has been serving the public since 2014 with the intention of introducing only the most innovative and quality hair products that are available to the industry. Today, they supply hair products, as well as equipment, to some of the biggest retailers and beauty salons in RSA!

Contact:

41 Medway Road, Plumstead

Cape Town, 7580, South Africa