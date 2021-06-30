Supply Side Analysis of Speed Hurdle Market 2030, Detailed Dashboard View By FactMR

Research report presents a market assessment of the and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Speed Hurdle Market – Segmentation

Global speed hurdle market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, size type, demographics & sales channel type. In terms of product type, speed hurdles are classified as a step hurdle, adjustable hurdle, agility cone hurdle, self-return hurdle, bounce back hurdle & collapsible hurdle. By material type, speed hurdles are segmented into foam type, PVC type, fiberglass type & metal type speed hurdle, out of which PVC type speed hurdle leads the market with the highest market share over other types of speed hurdle.

In terms of demographics, speed hurdles are available in men, women & in the unisex segment, but sales for men speed hurdles is more than both the remaining segments. In terms of size, speed hurdles are available in 6 inches, 9 inches, 12 inches & more than 12 inches. Concerning sales channels, speed hurdle market can be classified into, independent sports outlets, sports retail chain, direct-to-customer online channel, direct-to-customer institutional channel, modern trade channels and third-party online channels. Among these, modern trade channels have registered the highest share and remain dominant in sales channel type across the regions.

The speed hurdle market is divided into seven regions:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• CIS and Russia

• Japan

• Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Speed Hurdle Market – Major Players

Some of the major players in the Global Speed Hurdle Market are:

• Kwik Goal Ltd.

• Trademark Innovation Inc.

• Epic Sports Inc.

• Uber Soccer Inc.

• Olympia Sports Ltd.

• Champion Sports

• Fisher Athletic

• Everrich Industries Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Speed Hurdle Market – Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers of speed hurdles are motivated by the demand for easy-to-use and high-performance hurdles. Speed hurdle comes with a variety of size & material choices. Different adjustable hurdles, self-return & collapsible speed hurdles are gaining popularity. Adjustable speed hurdle has been recently introduced in the market and is anticipated to have bright sales opportunity in the future. All key players in the market are working on technologies and designs to enhance the ease and comfort of the speed hurdle.

