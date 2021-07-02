Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $7.3 billion by 2026 – Technological Advancements and Increase in Offshore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities for estimating the current size of the track and trace solutions market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step focused on validating these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Revenue Share Analysis, Parent Market and top-down approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

The Global Track and Trace Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The Traditional brand protection technologies such as anti-theft and authentication are intended to protect individual items rather than safeguard the entire supply chain. There is a high possibility of fake products being introduced at any stage in the supply chain. To combat counterfeiting and identify massive product items, a solution with automatic and non-line-of-sight capabilities is required. The demand for technologies with modular designs, which fit enterprise needs, has increased in the last few years.

For instance, track and trace technologies based on RFID maintain an electronic pedigree that records the transaction information of products within the supply chain. This approach proved to be a standout for protecting the supply chain against infiltration, theft, and fraud and supporting remote authentication in the brand protection supply chain. Technologies that are scalable from a single production line to a multi-facility/multi-line infrastructure while minimizing the initial investment are projected to gain attention in the coming future.

The track and trace solutions market is segmented into software, hardware components, and standalone platforms based on product. The software segment accounted for the largest share—60.1%—of the market in 2020. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing awareness about secure packaging, the rising number of counterfeit drugs and related products, and growing awareness of brand protection. In addition, regulatory compliance is further supporting the growth of this market.

The standalone platforms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the stringent government regulations for implementing serialization and UDI codes in the pharma and medical device industry, increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to adopt serialization, and increasing demand for standalone platforms to reduce the serialization implementation timeframe.

“North America was the largest regional market for track and trace solutions market in 2020“

The market studied in this report is divided into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 42.9% of the global track and trace solution market, followed by Europe (33.5%). The presence of developed healthcare systems in the US & Canada.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is the fastest-growing market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% for track and trace solutions. Growing regulatory requirements in the healthcare industry to comply with manufacturing and distribution practices, the rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the significant economic development in emerging Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are the major factors driving the demand for track and trace solutions in the APAC region.

Some of the prominent players in the track and trace solutions market are OPTEL GROUP (Canada), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision (Italy), SAP (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy), Syntegon (Germany), Körber Medipak Systems AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), JEKSON VISION (India), Videojet Technologies, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Axway Inc. (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Laetus GmbH (Germany), and WIPOTEC-OCS (Germany).