Medical Ceramics Market: Dental applications segment is anticipated to hold major share

Increasing research activities for the development of novel medical ceramics, growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications; the rising number of hip & knee replacement procedures; and the increasing demand for implantable devices are responsible for the significant growth of the electrophysiology market during the review period.

[ 187 Pages Report] The global medical ceramics market is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2025 from USD 9.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.

“Hydroxyapatite: The largest segment of bioactive ceramics market”

Based on type, the global bioactive ceramics market is segmented into hydroxyapatite and glass ceramics. In 2019, the hydroxyapatite segment accounted for the largest share of the global bioactive ceramics market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Hydroxyapatite has high biocompatibility, bioactivity, and osteoconductivity; making it suitable for a wide range of applications, such as a bone void filler for the orthopedic, spine, maxillofacial, and dental surgery; restoration of periodontal defects; orthopedic and dental implant coating; bone-tissue engineering; and gene delivery. Due to its bioactivity, hydroxyapatite is an alternative to allogenic & xenogeneic bone grafts, resulting in shorter healing times. Additionally, it is used as an injectable cement or coating on titanium & titanium alloy implants to reduce the implant rejection rate.

Dental applications segment is anticipated to hold major share of the global medical ceramics market in terms of application

Based on application, the global medical ceramics market is broadly segmented into dental applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular applications, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery, and other applications (cancer, dialysis, drug delivery systems, and gene therapy). The dental applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ceramics market in 2019. This segments large share can be attributed to the increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures and dental implant procedures across various regions and rising periodontal disorders.

Asia Pacific market to register highest growth for the Dental implants medical ceramic market

The bioinert ceramics market in Asia Pacific, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is expected to witness high growth in the coming five years. The medical ceramics market in the APAC is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, considering the development of the region’s healthcare sector. The major consumers of medical ceramics in the APAC are China, South Korea, and Japan. The aging population, increasing disposable income, technological advancements, and growing awareness about treatments available provide huge growth opportunities for HAp manufacturers in the region. The factors widening the opportunity for medical ceramics manufacturers are the presence of a large aging population in China and India and Japan’s existence as the second-largest healthcare market in the world. Moreover, the distinction of South Korea as the plastic surgery capital of the world offers opportunities for the market players.

Key Market Players:

The major players operating in the medical ceramics market are are CoorsTek, Inc. (US), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Tosoh (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), 3M (US), Royal DSM (DSM) (Netherlands), Rauschert GmbH (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), H.C. Stark GmbH (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Nobel Biocare Services (Switzerland), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Ferro Corporation (Japan), APC International (US), TRS Technologies (US), QSIL Ceramics (Germany), Washington Mills (US), CAM Bioceramics (The Netherlands), CaP Biomaterials (US), Admatec (The Netherlands), and BCE Special Ceramics (Germany).