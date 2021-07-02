Sales of Folded Tissues Market to Grow 1.4X by 2030

The folded tissues market has been witnessing a moderate growth rate over the past 5 years on the back of price pressure, heightened competition, trending premiumisation of brands & private labels across the regions. The overall sales of folded tissues was pegged at more than US$ ~45.1 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow 1.4x times over the forecast period (2020-2030). The novel coronavirus pandemic has created a huge supply-demand gap of folded tissues due to heightening demand for health and hygiene products coupled with complete lockdown in potential coronavirus hotspots.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2748

Furthermore, increasing number of household buyers and per capita consumption of folded tissues has presented market entry opportunities to several domestic players. These players are now offering cost effective products to attract potential consumers. Based on the aforementioned factors, the global folded tissues market is projected to play a pivotal role for new revenue streams and amplified profit margins across the value chain.

Key Trends of Global Folded Tissues Market:

Currently, tissue papers segment accounts for a leading market share, with around 60% share in the global folded tissues market. The segment is estimated to witness a decline in its share owing to increasing demand for folded tissues for facial and hand cleaning solutions.

Increasing digitization, coupled with rising penetration of e-commerce, is anticipated to make online sales segment a high potential market with a CAGR growth of ~6% over the forecast period.

In 2019, out of per million dollar spending on folded tissues worldwide, North America accounted for more than 1/4 th of the overall spending share. High annual per capita consumption of more than 22 Kg which is more than double of the global average annual per capita consumption was the factor behind the leading share of North America.

of the overall spending share. High annual per capita consumption of more than 22 Kg which is more than double of the global average annual per capita consumption was the factor behind the leading share of North America. Emerging regions in global folded tissues market including South Asia, Latin America and MEA are projected to grow at a higher digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing consumer consciousness and purchasing power coupled with expansion of business footprint of key manufacturers are likely to provide a huge momentum to growth of these regions.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2748

Global Folded Tissues Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global folded tissues market is segmented on the basis of the fold, pricing range, application, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

Fold

Folded Tissues with V-Fold

Folded Tissues with M-Fold

Folded Tissues with Z-Fold

Folded Tissues with C-Fold

Pricing Range

Economic

Premium

Ultra-Premium

Application

Facial Tissue

Wet Tissues

Wrapping Tissue

Toilet Paper

Pocket Tissue

Paper Towel

Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2748

Industry Giants on Path to Find Collaborative Value Addition, Says Fact.MR

The global folded tissues market includes some of the key industry giants, but tier 2 and other players have also maintained their customer base and operating margins at regional and domestic levels. Tier 1 players, such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag, and Procter & Gamble Co. cater to around two-fifths of the total demand in worldwide folded tissues industry. Currently, industry frontrunners and niche players are focusing on obviating some of the key challenges such as fierce competition, collaboration with local players, and supply chain disruptions to retain market hegemony and gain organic growth rate in coming years.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/07/1925822/0/en/Customized-Packaging-Solutions-Propelling-the-Aerosol-Cans-Market-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com