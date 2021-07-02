Global Edge Computing Market to Multiply 13.7X Through 2030

Edge computing products facilitate enhanced processing power and data transmission between connected devices. Shift in consumer preference for smart devices over conventional vehicles, and homes drives the demand for edge computing components such as services, software, and edge-managed platforms. Industrial automation trends that employ artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to curb costs and increase production capacities also contributes to growth.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4761

The sales of edge computing market exhibits a skyrocketing growth trajectory with 30% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Edge computing sensors, and routers act as input mechanisms for industrial automation. When combined with edge-managed platforms, organizations can remotely monitor, and control production processes. Market players are investing in expanding their global footprint in high-growth regions such as East Asia.

Key Trends of Edge Computing Market Study

North America leads global sales with 46% share of the total market value. Presence of prominent edge computing companies in the US are primary drivers of growth for market players.

South Asia & Oceania offers the most lucrative opportunities with the highest double-digit growth rate of 32% during the forecast period. Surge in economic digitization of countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia is pushing the adoption of edge computing in this region.

Energy & utilities accounts for the largest share of the market value. The 18% share can be accredited to cost efficiency and enhanced control over energy grids offered by edge computing products.

Datacenters is the most financially rewarding application segment with a meteoric 32.5% CAGR through 2030. Innovation in infrastructure and data transmission models drive the demand from this application segment.

Hardware is the most selling component segment with more than 46% share of the total market revenue. Surging adoption of AI, ML, and the Internet of Things (IoT) furthers the demand for hardware components such as edge nodes, sensors, and routers.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4761

Edge computing services offer the most remunerative opportunities with a stupendous 31.5% CAGR during the projection period. Disruptive start-ups working on AI, ML, and IoT leverage the cost efficiency of edge computing services over buying hardware. This is a major driver for growth of this component segment.

Global Edge Computing Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global edge computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

Component

Hardware

Edge Nodes/Gateways (Servers)

Sensors/Routers

Others

Software

Services

Edge-Managed Platform

Application

Energy & Utilities

Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings

Healthcare

Agriculture

Retail

Datacenters

Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4761

Digital Transformation Due to COVID-19 Lockdowns- Key Growth Factor

Workforces across industries and companies are adopting digital methods of collaboration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a surge in demand for edge computing capabilities by IT companies that offer collaboration products. Google LLC, Zoom Video Communications, and Datacenter providers are some examples of edge computing. As the user counts increase, so will the need for enhanced edge computing. For instance, Zoom Video Communications has been buying servers across the world to increase its user capacity. The company has witnessed a huge uptake in user counts since nationwide lockdowns were imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/08/1879529/0/en/Mindfulness-Meditation-Application-Market-Continues-on-an-Uphill-Ride-as-Self-Care-Trend-Pushes-its-Way-into-Consumer-Priorities-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com