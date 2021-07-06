How Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Related Ailments Swaying Acute Pyelonephritis Treatment Demand? Opines Fact.MR

Fact.MR, a global research & consulting firm, in their latest edition of the report, anticipated that the acute pyelonephritis treatment market is projected to foresee a higher growth pace in 2021 and beyond. The growth can be primarily attributed to growing demand for healthcare expenditure as well as rising investment on healthcare by the government.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of acute pyelonephritis treatment Market its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Rising Pervasiveness of Chronic Kidney Related Ailments Fueling Demand

The rising prevalence of chronic kidney related ailments such as bladder conditions, kidney stones are projected to be the prime factor fueling the demand for acute pyelonephritis treatment. As per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), 15% of individuals in the US suffer from chronic kidney disease. The pervasiveness of acute pyelonephritis has risen owing to lifestyle changes and eating habits, smoking consumption and alcohol. Addition of new drugs and generics with rise in the therapy seeking rate is the another aspect contributing to the industry growth.

Request a brochure to gain comprehensive market insights at – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1764

Oral Route of Administration to Remain Lucrative

Oral route of administration is anticipated to remain lucrative throughout the forecast period. Acute pyelonephritis is a life threatening metabolic ailment that is caused because of UTI (urinary tract infection). Antibiotics is the first treatment course of acute pyelonephritis.

Various novel antibiotics are anticipated to be launched in the upcoming years which will not only offer additional treatment options, but further drive industry size, since these products will have higher cost points in contrast to the generic products at present prevalent in the industry.

What Drives Acute Pyelonephritis Treatment Industry in the US?

The US and Canada are anticipated to be major contributor to the overall acute pyelonephritis treatment industry due to increased prevalence of the ailments. Also the US region, followed by the UK and Germany, will rise tremendously owing to the progressions in the technology, stringent regulations for patient safety and care.

China, India and South Korea will expand at a notable growth pace as a result of growth of product offerings by the major players. Additionally, government’s initiatives in the region on offering enhanced healthcare facilities and efficient diagnosis of the ailments is likely to contribute to the expansion.

Collaborations and New Product Launches Remain Key Focus Areas: Fact.MR Survey

The acute pyelonephritis treatment market appears highly fragmented in nature. Fact.MR’s survey reflected that the key players are focusing on new product launches, collaborations, and acquisition. The updated edition of the report offer all-inclusive coverage of the projected to remain notable strategies of the companies. A few of the key companies profiled in the report are Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Indica Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Cadila Healthcare, Merck & Co., Inc. , Pfizer Inc., Bristol Laboratories Ltd, Myers Squibb and Uquifa Bristol. The recent edition also offers a comprehensive analysis of the COVID-19 impact on this market.

Need more information about Report Customization? Ask here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1764

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.