Ceramics Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2029

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Ceramics market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Ceramics across various industries and regions.

Global ceramics consumption volume was recorded ~462 thousand KT in 2018, which is anticipated to see a healthy ~5% Y-o-Y increase in 2019. The latest report published by Fact.MR reveals a promising growth outlook for the global ceramics market, over the course of coming years.

The clamor for optimal efficiency has fueled innovations and developments in passive electronic components landscape. The demand for passive components is significantly taking off, owing to their abilities to control the electron flow in a circuit. Ceramic capacitors represent a bulk of the overall passive component demand and are being actively sought-after across multiple Industry verticals.

Ceramic-based electronic components, such as ceramic capacitors, are emerging as viable alternatives to the metal and plastic variants for elevating the efficiency a notch higher. Ceramic capacitors are being actively embraced across multiple industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and many more. Lately, various industry verticals are showing notable preferences for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) on the back of multiple performance advantages coupled with substantial cost savings.

The Fact.MR study highlights the growing demand for technical ceramics from the energy & environmental space. Increasing need for operational safety and low-wear process control has necessitated the adoption of advanced ceramics, also known as technical ceramics, in energy supply and environmental technology spaces. Technical ceramics help in curbing emission levels and facilitates optimal resource utilization and further enhancing their visibility across multimodal energy and environmental applications.

Competency in handling extreme temperatures and mechanical stresses is upholding the importance of technical ceramics across diverse applications, including power plant engines & turbines, photovoltaic systems, solar thermal energy conversions, and wind & water power. This, in turn, is creating sustained opportunities for the manufacturing companies to make headway with business expansions.

In the executive summary, the report summarizes the key report findings, followed by a brief statistical summary of the ceramics market. The executive summary also includes Fact.MR’s analysis and recommendation for key participants in the ceramics landscape.

Market Overview

Following the market definition, this chapter of the report includes definition of the ceramics market and the segmentation of market on the basis of key parameters.

Key Market Trends

This report section focuses on the most impactful trend associated with ceramics market.

Market Background

This section of the report sheds light on the parent industries, including ores and materials. Following the parent market summary, the report provides insights on all the industries that are among the primer consumers of ceramics. The report then elaborates on the regulatory framework governing the ceramics market, in addition to macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, and key market dynamics.

Global Ceramics Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This report section offers the historic, current, and futuristic demand analysis of ceramics, covering the period between 2014 and 2029. It also discusses the year-on-year growth pattern of ceramics market over 2019-2029.

Global Ceramics Market – Pricing Analysis

This report dedicatedly maintains the focus on pricing structure of ceramics. Followed by the information about pricing break-up, this section begins with regional pricing analysis of ceramics market.

Global Ceramics Market Demand (US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

While this chapter of the report first offers the historic market size analysis in terms of value and volume, it also provides a detailed view of the current market size. This chapter ends with the ceramics market projections over the period of 2019-2029.

Global Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Product

On the basis of the type of ceramics, the market has been segmented as traditional and advanced ceramics, which are further sub-segmented.

Global Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Application

This section of the study offers analysis of ceramics market on the basis of application area.

Global Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by End-user Industry

The report in this chapter throws light on 4-6 end-use industries associated with the ceramics market, including construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, medical, machinery, and others.

Global Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Region

The study has classified the global ceramics market in six regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The chapter offers market attractiveness assessment based on the regional market analysis.

North America Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section of the report provides market size, attractiveness, and trend analysis for the North American ceramics market, in addition to the intensity mapping of leading market players in the region, along with key dynamics impacting the market growth.

Latin America Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section of the report provides market size, attractiveness, and trend analysis for the Latin American ceramics market, in addition to the intensity mapping of leading market players in the region, along with key dynamics impacting the market growth.

Europe Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section of the report provides market size, attractiveness, and trend analysis for the European ceramics market, in addition to the intensity mapping of leading market players in the region, along with key dynamics impacting the market growth.

South Asia & Oceania Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section of the report provides market size, attractiveness, and trend analysis for the ceramics market in South Asia and Oceania, in addition to the intensity mapping of leading market players in these regions, along with key dynamics impacting the market growth.

East Asia Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section of the report provides market size, attractiveness, and trend analysis for the North American ceramics market, in addition to the intensity mapping of leading market players in the region, along with key dynamics impacting the market growth.

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section of the report provides market size, attractiveness, and trend analysis for MEA’ ceramics market, in addition to the intensity mapping of leading market players in the region, along with key dynamics impacting the market growth.

Emerging Countries Ceramics Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

Fact.MR’s report includes an exclusive analysis of the emerging markets, including China, India, and Mexico. This chapter of the report focuses on the market introduction, pricing analysis, and taxonomical assessment of ceramics market in these countries.

Market Structure Analysis

This report section provides tier-wise market breakdown, companies’ analyses, their revenue shares, market concentration, and top players’ analysis.

Competition Analysis

Fact.MR’s report offers an exhaustive, deep-dive analysis of the competition landscape of ceramics market, which involves a competition dashboard view and competition benchmarking analysis.

Research on 20 prominent players actively participating in the ceramics manufacturing and distribution scene, at a global level.

