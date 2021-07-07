Gem Car Rental Uses Alternative Business Model

Johor Bahru, Malaysia, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Gem Car Rental is pleased to announce they offer rental cars to travelers using a unique business model. The company operates more like an Airbnb for cars, allowing vehicle owners to list their vehicles for rent to earn a side income.

Many car owners with listings on Gem Car Rental struggle to make car payments, have an idle car, or even work abroad, leaving their vehicle unused. Gem Car Rental invites individuals to rent their vehicle to travelers and others who may require a car for short or long-term use in these situations. This self-adapting business model is filling the gap in car rentals with peer-to-peer car rental options.

Gem Car Rental’s founder, Ephraim Ang, began the company in 2018 to rent out an idle 2014 Nissan Almera. Ang worked across the border in Singapore and couldn’t drive his vehicle over the border, leaving a car he couldn’t regularly use with loan payments to make. He recognized other residents could be in a similar situation and started Gem Car Rental to assist. The company offers 30 vehicle listings owned by 20 car funders.

Over the years, Gem Car Rental has partnered with other companies in the travel industry to expand their reach. They work with several peer-to-peer car-sharing companies, including Green Matrix, Moovby, Juzdrive, and Trevo, and some four and five-star hotels, such as Hotel Renaissance, Hotel DoubleTree by Hilton, and Hotel Amari. The company also provides long-term car rentals and car leasing for international corporations through Marlborough College Malaysia, Repton Malaysia, Raffles American School, and Tenby Schools.

Anyone interested in learning about the car rental model or would like to list their car for rent can find out more by visiting the Gem Car Rental website or by calling 60127067720.

About Gem Car Rental : Gem Car Rental is a Malaysian car rental company providing a peer-to-peer car rental program to connect car owners with potential renters. Founded by Ephraim Ang, the company has grown and welcomes new car funders to join the platform. Their mission is to provide car owners with a passive income by renting out an idle car to reduce the burden of daily living costs.

