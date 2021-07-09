Erection Of Power Transmission Lines Push Demand For Acoustical Fiber Boards Market, Fact.MR Study

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Acoustical Fiber Board market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Acoustical Fiber Board market as well as the factors responsible for such a Acoustical Fiber Board Market growth.

Introduction

An acoustic board is a special kind of board mainly made of sound absorbing materials. Its job is to provide sound insulation. Most of the materials used for making the boards may fall into categories such as fiber, acoustic wool, fiberglass, wood, and others.

With these boards witnessing a lot of demand owing to a burgeoning construction industry, a distinct acoustical fiber board market exists, from a global perspective.

In most acoustical fiber boards, the two outer walls consist of a sound absorbing material inserted between them. The walls mainly are porous, and when sound passes through an acoustic board, the intensity of sound is decreased.

The loss of sound energy is balanced by producing heat energy. These boards find extensive employment in recording studios and dead rooms.

Growing Demand from Construction Industry Continues to be a Key Driving Factor

The construction industry across the globe is witnessing steady growth, as economies around the globe make a steady recovery. According to National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the United States is expected to witness positive and modest growth in its construction sector in 2018. Spending on construction and infrastructure activities in this region is expected to increase by 5% in 2018.

Moreover, in the United States, the residential sector is expected to grow by 6% by 2018 owing to an increase in single families. The growth will not be limited to developed regions alone, as in the emerging countries of India and China, the residential sector anticipated to witness steady growth.

The growth in construction industry, coupled with increasing preference for noise reduction and control is expected to create potential avenues for acoustical fiber boards during the period of assessment.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Erection of Power Transmission Lines and Substations in Urban Areas to Push the Demand for Acoustical Fiber Boards

The power transmission lines and substations in urban areas continues to face challenges, in terms of pressures on land, and disturbance to adjoining areas. Noise reduction fibers such as mineral wool cannot meet absorbency requirements especially when the noise is of low frequency or full frequency.

This aspect led to the adoption of composite acoustical fiber boards that include porous sound absorbing material for full frequency noise along with resonance sound absorption materials for low frequency noise. This composite acoustical fiber board is a “double-resonance” assembly.

The filling material used is environment-friendly, economical, and weather resistant polyester. This assembly of double resonance material and polyester is a significant development in the acoustical fiber board market that offers enhanced noise control and absorption.

The growing adoption of these materials is likely to augment the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Acoustical Fiber Board Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Acoustical Fiber Board industry research report includes detailed Acoustical Fiber Board market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Acoustical Fiber Board Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Acoustical Fiber Board manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

The research report also offers intelligence on the key participants involved in the global acoustical fiber boards market. The report has included profiles of Armstrong Ceiling Solutions, ArmCom, Archiproducts, Knauf Insulation, 3M Company, and Rockwool International A/S to name a few.

