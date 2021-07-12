Aesthetic Medicine Market Key Opportunities Prioritized By Application, Shape & End Use, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Aesthetic Medicine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Aesthetic Medicine Market is anticipated to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2022. Aesthetic medicine is a wide-ranging term for specialties that emphasize on improving cosmetic appearance through the treatment of situations including skin laxity, scars, wrinkles, excess fat, unwanted hair, skin discoloration. The factors that propel the growth of the Aesthetic Medicine Market include rising awareness regarding aesthetic procedures. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Key Players:

Allergan

Galderma S.A

Alma Laser

Cynosure

Johnson and Johnson

Lumenis

olta Medical, Inc

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

In addition, growing demand for the use of minimally invasive equipment, rapid technological advancement, and increase in disposable incomes. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including poor compensation structures and probable health risks related with the procedures.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Product Outlook:

Energy Based Devices Aesthetic Laser Devices Body Contouring Devices Microdermabrasion Ultrasound

Implants

Anti-wrinkle products Botulinum toxin Dermal Fillers Chemical Peel



The “Anti-Wrinkle Products” segment led the Aesthetic Medicine Market in 2014 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include high consumer consciousness levels concerning product accessibility, high efficacy rates, and affordable cost.

End-use Outlook:

Clinics and Beauty Centers

Home Use

The “Clinics And Beauty Centers” segment led the Aesthetic Medicine Market in 2014 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the aesthetic medicine market in 2014 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes increasing disposable income, huge number of surgical procedures performed in Japan, China, and South Korea, each year. Accessibility of skilled specialists, cheaper treatment costs and advanced techniques, are appealing customers around the globe to Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Aesthetic Medicine Market comprise Alma Laser, Allergan, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Cynosure, Lumenis, Galderma S.A., Solta Medical, Inc., and Johnson and Johnson. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

