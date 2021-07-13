Andrew Jones Auctions’ Online-Only Design for The Home and Garden Auction, July 25th, will Feature Over 200 Quality Lots

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Andrew Jones Auctions will offer a strong selection of fine art along with antiques and design from antiquity through the 21st century in an online-only signature Design for the Home and Garden auction scheduled for Sunday, July 25th, beginning promptly at 11 am Pacific time. More than 200 quality lots will be offered to the highest bidder.

The collection of Los Angeles tastemaker Keith McCoy of Keith H. McCoy & Associates evokes the English country house, highlighted by an Irish George II mahogany side table (estimate: $1,500-$2,000), a George III mahogany bachelor’s chest of drawers (estimate: $1,000-$1,500), a George III mahogany breakfront bookcase (estimate: $4,000-$6,000), and luxurious Fortuny upholstered seat furniture, including a George III blind fret carved mahogany armchair (estimate: $1,000-$1,500).

The collection also features animalier and sporting paintings, including The Meet by Joseph Francis Walker (estimate: $8,000-$12,000), Henry Barraud’s Sheep, cattle, stags and a pony in a wooded landscape (estimate: $4,000-$6,000), as well as works by Léon Eugène Auguste Abry, John E. Ferneley, Edward Benjamin Herberte, John Frederick Herring, Jr., Gustave Mardoche Neymark, William H. Robinson, John Francis Sartorius, George Wright and other noted artists.

In keeping with the animalier theme, from other private sources there are artworks such as Marie H. Guise Newcomb’s A Good Point (estimate: $1,500-$2,000), as well as bronzes, including the near life-size Panthère dévorant un lièvre after the model by Antoine Louis Bayre, produced at the Susse Frères foundry (estimate: $10,000-$20,000) from the collection of Daniel Hornbeck, as well as a model of a standing bull after Auguste Nicolas Cain (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

Additional European works in bronze feature the Neapolitan Dancer after Albert Ernest Carriere Belleuse (estimate: $1,500-$2,000), an abstract screen by Hubert Dalwood (estimate: $4,000-$6,000), as well as an allegorical work of l’Histoire after the model by Georges Bareau (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) and pieces by Ferdinand Barbedienne and after Albert Henry Atkins, Alfred Boucher, Albert-Ernest Carrier-Belleuse, Henri Chapu, Renzo Colombo, Etienne-Henri Dumaige Jean-Leon Gérôme, François-Raoul Larche and René de Saint-Marceaux.

The painting offerings run the gamut from works after Italian masters like Feast in the House of Levi after Paolo Veronese Caliari (estimate: $6,000-$8,000), Austrian court painter to Ferdinand I, Jakob Seisenegger’s Portrait of a Young Man (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) and School of Peter Lely 1st Duchess of Cleveland (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) to European landscapists like Albert Kappis’s Unloading the Day’s Catch (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) and Alexis Podchernikoff’s large oil on canvas View through the eucalyptus (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

American plein air modernist master Armin Hansen’s Steam schooner coming to dock, Monterey (estimate: 4,000-$6,000) is abstracted yet evocative of the gritty fishing port. Bernard Lorjou’s bold expressionist works are Still life with duck and sunflower (estimate: $2,000-$3,000), French Marching Band (Fanfare) (estimate: $1,000-$1,500) and Barge on the Loire River (estimate: $800-$1,200).

The collection of Daniel Hornbeck features unusual and varied pieces, including a 1769 Danish Neoclassical stained pine clavichord by Otto Joachim Tiefenbrun (estimate: $2,000-$4,000), reputedly a gift of Edvard Grieg to his musical colleague Anton Louis Hornbeck. Also from the collection is a pair of Italian Baroque white marble models of cherubs (estimate: $3,000-$5,000), a pair of Dresden porcelain covered vases (estimate: $1,000-$1,500), an Italian Rococo polychrome decorated tall case clock, Padua, 1760 (estimate: $1,000-$1,500), an 18th century Dutch marquetry bureau (estimate: $1,000-$1,500), a 17th century Spanish Baroque table cabinet, as well as carpets and more.

Additional various owners highlights include a French gilt bronze mounted lacquer inset mahogany side cabinet by François Linke (estimate: $5,000-$7,000), a Spanish walnut monument maquette attributed to Felipe Vigarny de Borgona, probably first half 16th century (estimate: $8,000-$12,000), a George III mahogany architect’s desk by Gillows of Lancaster, circa 1800 (estimate: $4,000-$6,000), and an Italian gilt bronze mounted fruitwood bureau cabinet, 17th century, branded with a ducal coronet and with elaborately engraved lockplate (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

Also offered will be a pair of Irish George III inlaid satinwood card tables, circa 1790 (estimate: $4,000-$6,000), a wonderful pair of Italian Baroque scaliola trompe l’oeil panels by Tarsilla Vittoria Seyter, Rome, 18th century (estimate: $8,000-$12,000), a set of twelve Berlin (K.P.M.) porcelain armorial soup bowls decorated with the arms of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, circa 1832-1837 (estimate: $3,000-$5,000), an Anthony Redmile ostrich egg faux snuff mull (estimate: $700-$900), and an R. Lalique frosted amber glass Courlis vase (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

The auction also includes antiquities, early works of art, fine silver, porcelain and garden accessories, sculpture, including a pair of lead models of sphinxes, and furniture, featuring designs by Brown Jordan and Michael Taylor. A standout lot is a unique scrapbook of autographed notes, caricatures, photographic portraits, lithographs and sketches by Paul Verlaine, compiled by Emile Loubet and Edouard Champion, 1896 (estimate: $50,000-$70,000) from a private Malibu collection. From the same source is a collection of five watercolors by Paul Signac (each estimated at $3,000-$5,000).

Online bidding will be facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bids will also be accepted. Safe, physically distanced live previews will be held by appointment only at the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery prior to the auction. Plans may change in accordance with Los Angeles County Department of health Covid-19 restrictions. The gallery is located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.

For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the Design for the Home and Garden auction on Sunday, July 25th, at 11 am Pacific time, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com.

