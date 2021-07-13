HoduSoft announced inbound call center software for consistent service experience

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Market leading software maker HoduSoft today announced that it has developed a state-of-art inbound call center software for managing high volume customer call center operations. The product will be sold under its existing HoduCC brand, recognized by Gartner as a CategoryLeader and FrontRunner.

On the roll-out, HoduSoft Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambahti said, “We are happy to introduce another innovative communication solution from HoduSoft. HoduCC inbound call center software will help to increase efficiency and productivity with automation. We endeavour to support small and large businesses alike, hence our inbound call center solution can be easily deployed over cloud without the need of on-premise installation.”

HoduCC inbound call center software has features such as Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Priority Routing, Real Time Analytics and Live Monitoring, Skill-based Call Routing to boost productivity. It is a complete solution for work for home with additional in-built tools like Remote Agent, Inbuilt WebRTC Phone, Browser-based Access, Call Forwarding to Mobile, Call Bridging and Call Recording for business continuity in a secure manner.

“We have taken extra steps to ensure our customers can carry on with business as usual in today’s environment. The work from home features will also help customer service agents to work securely from their place,” he added.

HoduCC is an inbound call center software for consistent customer service experience. The HoduCC brand is trusted by leaders and call center operators in 34 countries worldwide. It is used by reputed organizations such as UNICEF, Brother Printers, Vistaprint and trusted by over 200 customers across the globe.

About HoduSoft:

Started in 2015, India-headquartered HoduSoft started with the mission to provide the best products to make businesses meet more success with their communications. HoduSoft offers HoduPBX, HoduBlast and HoduConf, other than HoduCC as a comprehensive VoIP communications product maker.

HoduPBX software is the VoIP IP PBX software, which supports a unified platform that helps in improving productivity and facilitates smooth business communication throughout the world, resulting in faster ROI. It is capable of effectively handling the concurrent and large volume of calls along with fused in enterprise communication as per the need of the current environment.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can be used to provide the Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

