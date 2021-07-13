Mutt Productions and Allied Artists Film Group Team Up to Bring Rock N’ Roll Time Travel to The Big Screen

Hollywood, CA, USA, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — San Antonio based Mutt Productions has teamed with Allied Artists Film Group to bring a rock n’ roll time travel adventure to the big screen. The project, tentatively titled “Rockin’ In Time,” follows 22 year old rock n’ roll guitarist and singer, Lars Olsen, as he is unexpectedly transported from 1984 to the year 2024. The only way to get back to 1984 requires Lars to locate a special magnet found only on a custom 1962 Fender Stratocaster Guitar, outfitted with three Humbucker pickups, the way Lars’s guitar was configured back in 1984.

“Rockin’ In Time” is a humorous take on today’s nostalgic interest in the music, styles and personalities of the 1980’s music scene, as seen through the eyes of an up-and-coming rock musician thrust 40 years into the future. Together with cameo appearances from 1980’s rock royalty, audiences will have an opportunity to see some of their favorite rock stars as they come to the aid and defense of their time-traveling friend, Lars Olsen.

This Mutt Productions’ feature film will be distributed by Allied Artists Film Group, through its Allied Artists Music & Video Distribution (AAMVD) unit. Casting has already begun, with an emphasis on attaching a young rock guitarist and singer in the lead role.

Film industry stalwarts Aaron Lee Lopez, Paul Matthew Lopez and music industry icon, turned motion picture producer extraordinaire, Kurt Wipfli are already attached. Principal photography is currently slated for 2022.

Mutt Productions is a cutting-edge studio located in San Antonio, Texas, specializing in youthful audience content, with feature films including “Teenage Girl: Valerie’s Holiday,” “Teenage Vampire,” “Teenage Girl: First Wheel,” and “Teenage Girl: Skip Day,” among many others to their credit. Mutt Productions’ content often pays homage to and is reminiscent of the late great John Hughes.

The history of Allied Artists is long, varied and legendary. Throughout the years, the Allied Artists brand has been associated with such classic motion pictures as “Papillon,” starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman, “Cabaret,” with Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, “Tickle Me” starring Elvis Presley, and “The Man Who Would be King,” starring Sean Connery, Michael Caine and Christopher Plummer, to name but a few.