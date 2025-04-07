Diabetic Footwear Market 2030: Enhancing Patient Awareness

Posted on 2025-04-07 by in Apparel & Fashion // 0 Comments

Diabetic Footwear Market Growth & Trends

The global diabetic footwear market size is expected to reach USD 13.98 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030. Rising importance of specialty footwear which improve the lower body posture and protect the feet from fungal infection is expected to remain a favorable factor. Furthermore, rising concerns over adverse effects associated with obesity are expected to promote the use of diabetic footwear as a preventive measure.

Shoes are expected to generate a revenue of USD 4.68 billion by 2030. The segment is expected to lead the market in light of its increased utility among office-going population. Furthermore, fluctuating diet patterns and hectic lifestyle among middle class population in emerging economies including China and India is expected to encourage consumers to use diabetic shoes as a regular footwear option.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Diabetic Footwear MarketDownload your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Diabetic Footwear Market Size, By Product, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Diabetic Footwear Market Report Highlights

  • The sandal segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of these products as casual footwear by people in the age group of 45+ in developed economies including Germany and U.K.
  • Slippers generated a revenue of USD 3.22 billion in 2024. The segment is expected to hold more than 36.0% of global market share on account of predominant usage as daily home footwear among health conscious consumers
  • Online segment is expected to remain the most lucrative distribution channel over the next eight years. These channels are expected to remain a preferred choice on account of various value-added benefits including cash benefits and free-home delivery by the footwear companies and e-commerce portals
  • The North American diabetic footwear market secured the dominant market revenue share of 33.5% in 2024.
  • The diabetic footwear market is highly competitive in nature with the main players including DJO Global Inc.; Drew Shoes; I-Runner; and Dr. Zen Products, Inc. Various manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches, capacity expansion, and technological innovation to cater to the existing and future demand from new application segments.

Diabetic Footwear Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global diabetic footwear market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Diabetic Footwear Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) 

  • Shoes
  • Sandals
  • Slippers

Diabetic Footwear Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Online
  • Offline

Diabetic Footwear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa

Curious about the Diabetic Footwear Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution