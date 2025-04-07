Diabetic Footwear Market 2030: Enhancing Patient Awareness

Diabetic Footwear Market Growth & Trends

The global diabetic footwear market size is expected to reach USD 13.98 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030. Rising importance of specialty footwear which improve the lower body posture and protect the feet from fungal infection is expected to remain a favorable factor. Furthermore, rising concerns over adverse effects associated with obesity are expected to promote the use of diabetic footwear as a preventive measure.

Shoes are expected to generate a revenue of USD 4.68 billion by 2030. The segment is expected to lead the market in light of its increased utility among office-going population. Furthermore, fluctuating diet patterns and hectic lifestyle among middle class population in emerging economies including China and India is expected to encourage consumers to use diabetic shoes as a regular footwear option.

Diabetic Footwear Market Report Highlights

The sandal segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of these products as casual footwear by people in the age group of 45+ in developed economies including Germany and U.K.

Slippers generated a revenue of USD 3.22 billion in 2024. The segment is expected to hold more than 36.0% of global market share on account of predominant usage as daily home footwear among health conscious consumers

Online segment is expected to remain the most lucrative distribution channel over the next eight years. These channels are expected to remain a preferred choice on account of various value-added benefits including cash benefits and free-home delivery by the footwear companies and e-commerce portals

The North American diabetic footwear market secured the dominant market revenue share of 33.5% in 2024.

The diabetic footwear market is highly competitive in nature with the main players including DJO Global Inc.; Drew Shoes; I-Runner; and Dr. Zen Products, Inc. Various manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches, capacity expansion, and technological innovation to cater to the existing and future demand from new application segments.

