North America Orthopedic Spine Devices Market Grows with Rising Spinal Disorder Cases

The North America orthopedic spine devices market size was estimated at USD 9.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2030. The rising incidence of road traffic crashes has significantly increased the number of Spinal Cord Injuries (SCIs). According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center report published in 2023, approximately 18,000 new cases of SCIs occur annually in the U.S., which is about 54 incidents per 1 million people. The report also estimates that there are approximately 302,000 individuals living in the U.S. who have sustained an SCI.

Signs of aging such as weakening of bones due to excessive loss of bone mass, which is common between 25 and 54 years of age, and decreasing bone density, which becomes more prominent from 55 years & above, are expected to drive market demand. According to a 2019 publication from the National Library of Medicine, the 65-69 age bracket experienced the highest incidence of spinal cord fractures (69.2%), followed by a 50% rate in the 75-79 age group. The 70-74 age group most frequently received a diagnosis of central cord syndrome (43.8%, compared to 33.3% in the ≥80 years age group). Thus, the aging population is impelling the demand for orthopedic spine solutions. The Population Reference Bureau estimates that in 2022, the number of people in the U.S. aged 65 and older was 58 million, and it is expected to increase to 82 million by 2050.

The field of orthopedic surgery is constantly advancing with the continuous improvement of technologies. Enhanced versions of existing technologies are being developed to improve surgical outcomes and increase longevity. The tools, components, and instruments used in surgeries are consistently progressing. New titanium-based biocompatible or biomaterial-based screws and fixation systems have shown improved results with reduced chances of rejection over a longer period compared to previously used metal screws. Innovative technologies, including tissue grafting and the utilization of scaffolds and other tissue matrices for regenerating native tissue, have been effectively employed to enhance mobility and flexibility in recovered limbs. Matrices infused with growth factors are being utilized to promote better and faster healing of the tissue surrounding the injury.

Another driving force for the orthopedic spine devices market is increasing participation in sports & related events and the accompanying injuries. According to the report from Due North Consulting, Inc., approximately 242 million individuals in the U.S., which accounts for almost 80% of all Americans aged 6 and above, engaged in a sports or fitness activity in 2023. This marks a 2.2% rise from 2022, establishing it as the largest number of participants in a single year.

Increasing participation in sports leads to various injuries including cervical injuries. For instance, as per the National Library of Medicine report, the most common level of injury when a SCI occurs is cervical for four sports: hockey (81.5% cervical), skiing (81.1%), diving (98.2%), and American football (96.3%). In horseback riding, the largest proportion of injuries are cervical (46%), but thoracic (25.8%) and lumbo-sacral (24.4%) injuries are also prevalent. Snowboarding also has a significant risk for thoracic (27.6%) and thoraco-lumbar (28.9%) injuries.

Key North America Orthopedic Spine Devices Company Insights

Key participants in the North America orthopedic spine devices market are focusing on devising innovative business growth strategies in the form of product portfolio expansions, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and business footprint expansions.

Key North America Orthopedic Spine Devices Companies:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

NuVasive

Zimmer Biomet

Globus Medical, Inc.

Alphatec Spine, Inc

Orthofix Holdings, Inc

RTI Surgical Holdings

Braun Melsungen AG

Seaspine Holdings Corporation

