Key Strategies Adopted by Key Players in the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market

The Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The rise in the popularity of agricultural fumigants can be attributed to the increasing infestation of pests & insects in warehouses and other crop storage rooms due to biotic and abiotic factors, awareness about crop protection chemicals, and urbanization in developing markets. Markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by agricultural fumigants service providers due to occurrence of the post-harvest losses every year, causing loss to the farmers and other stakeholders involved. These factors are leading to the adoption of agricultural fumigants services in the region.

Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), ARKEMA (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), Solvay (Belgium), Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (Belgium), SGS SA (Switzerland), UPL (India), AMVAC (US), Trinity Manufacturing, Inc. (Germany), Douglas products (US), Intertek (UK), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., LTD. (Japan), and MustGrow Biologics, Inc (Canada).

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. was formerly known as Makhteshim Agan Group. It is jointly owned by ChemChina (China) and Koor Industries Ltd (Israel). ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. manufactures agricultural chemicals and crop protection products.

The company operates through two business segments: crop protection products and other activities, which include fragrance, industrial & additional products, and food ingredients such as food colors and dietary supplements. The company has widespread operations in North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America, and offers its products in around 100 countries.

Syngenta AG, an agribusiness company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of a range of products designed to enhance crop yield and food quality worldwide. It operates through two business segments—crop protection and seeds. Syngenta is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ChemChina (China), which it acquired in 2017. The crop protection business of the company has witnessed significant improvement in sales, owing to the recovery and growth of the Brazilian market, alongside new product launches in EMEA and the US.

