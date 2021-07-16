Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 – Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and disorders

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Growth in Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market is driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, continuous product commercialization, greater product affordability and market availability, rising number of sports and accident-related injuries, and growing public awareness related to preventive care.

According to the new market research report “Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Hip, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Hand, Wrist), Category (Soft, Hard, Hinged), Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA), Distribution (Hospital) & Region – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global orthopedic braces market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

Growth Driver: Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and disorders;

Orthopedic braces and supports are increasingly being used during clinical management of various orthopedic diseases and disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporotic fractures, and carpal tunnel syndrome. These products offer higher clinical efficacy and fast patient recovery compared to alternative therapies such as pain medications.

As of 2018, around 75 million individuals (aged 50 and over) had osteoporosis across the US, Europe, and Japan (Source: International Osteoporosis Foundation).

Around 400,000 people in the UK have rheumatoid arthritis, data as of 2018 (Source: Arthritis Research UK).

The incidence of orthopedic diseases and disorders is expected to increase further in the coming years with the increasing prevalence of obesity and related lifestyle disorders, as obese individuals are at a higher risk of orthopedic & musculoskeletal injuries as well as diabetes.

Geographically; Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for orthopedic braces and supports during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven principally by the rising geriatric and obese population (coupled with the significant prevalence of orthopedic & diabetes-related diseases in this population segment), increasing GDP and healthcare expenditure in APAC countries, and growing public awareness. Furthermore, increasingly localized product manufacturing, favorable government regulations, and the focus of global product manufacturers on expanding their presence in APAC countries are aiding the market growth.

Key Market Players;

Breg, Inc. (US), DJO Finance LLC (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), and Össur Hf (Iceland) are the top five players in the global orthopedic braces and supports market. Other prominent players operating in this market include Oppo Medical, Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Bird & Cronin, Inc. (US), Remington Products Company (US), 3M Company (US), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BSN medical (Germany), Thuasne Group (France), Becker Orthopedic (US), and Trulife (Ireland).

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By type, Soft and elastic braces are the most common bracing & support products in orthopedics. These are easy to use, flexible, provide unrestricted patient mobility, and are highly customizable, as compared to other surgical alternatives. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the growing availability of advanced products, increasing adoption & patient preference for orthopedic braces in post-operative & preventive care, and the supportive reimbursement scenario for target products across mature markets.

Ligament injury is the largest application segment of the orthopedic braces and supports market



Orthopedic bracing and support products are used for the clinical management of ligament injuries such as anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, lateral collateral ligament, and coronary ligament injuries. The large share of the ligament injury segment can be attributed to increasing public participation in sports & athletic activities (coupled with the rising incidence of sports-related injuries), rising number of accidents worldwide, and the growing availability of medical reimbursement for ligament injuries.