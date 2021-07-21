Hyderabad based Start-up Dikazo enters the E-commerce space to empower next level shopping experience

Posted on 2021-07-21

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — In its aim to offer a simplified shopping experience at affordable prices, a Hyderabad-based E-commerce Start-up has launched its fully-fledged website. The website combines a comprehensive listing of products which include mobiles, electronics, fashion, apparel, home furnishing, furniture, groceries, and many more. The E-commerce platform offers easy purchase-return options and is the third multi-vendor online marketplace in India.

“Dikazo is a cutting edge Internet site far superior to anything in the E-Commerce marketplace. We expect tremendous sales through our technology-driven, user-friendly website and mobile applications,” said Mr. Syed Ashfaq Rahil, the CEO & MD of Dikazo Solutions Private Limited.

The website will be of stupendous value to multi vendors, direct sellers, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and small businesses/ startups (B2B and B2C) because of the reasonable charges and policies.

Mr. Rahil also mentioned that “Today more than thousands of entrepreneurs are looking for flexible digital solutions in India to showcase their business. Rendering a space that equally strengthens their presence and helps to reach the audience is the key to our vision”

He further added that the company’s mission is to provide an online platform where people can shop for quality products at the lowest price and benefit from seamless doorstep delivery.

 

