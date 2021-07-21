Floating Solar Panels Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Floating Solar Panels Market is expected to grow considerably in the years to come owing to the increasing emphasis on clean fuel electricity production sources along with limited availability of land for setting up photovoltaic systems. Floating solar panels is an array of solar panels that float on water body like a lake or artificial basin. This technology is the major reason for the growth of renewable energy. They require least land consumption for grid connections and electric cabinet. They can be easily managed with forthright decommissioning and construction. Since no fixed structures are required for the foundation, their installation is completely reversible.

The major driving factor to solar technology is declining panel price to reduce per unit generation cost. This is expected to positively affect simulation and analysis software market. Furthermore, increasing research and development from the leading players, government initiatives for the adoption of floating solar panels and regulations for controlling greenhouse gas emissions are fueling the growth of simulation and analysis software market. However, significant installation and maintenance cost are obstructing the growth of simulation and analysis software market.

Moreover, limited service providers and scarcity of empty lands is expected to bring wide opportunities in simulation and analysis software market. Increasing conversion efficacy of solar photovoltaic systems. Floating solar panel market is categorized on the basis of product type, technology, location, capacity, application and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into stationary floating solar panels and tracking floating solar panels. Stationary floating solar panels segment is expected to lead floating solar panels industry owing to its efficiency and increasing adoption across several emerging economies.

The key players in floating solar panels industry are Novaton, Infratech Industries, Inc., Ciel & Terre International, Solar Power Incorporated, Trina Solar, Sharp Corporation, DNV GL, Pristine Sun, KYOCERA Corporation, Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, and others.

