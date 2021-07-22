Managed Security Services Market Top Players, Recent Development & Product Benchmarking

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Managed Security Services Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Managed Security Services Market is expected to reach USD 60.94 billion by 2024. Managed Security Services (MSS) is termed as a systematic method to manage an administrations security needs. The services may be held outsourced or in house to a service provider that supervises other companies’ information and network system security.

Key Players:

AT&T Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc.

BT Group Plc

CenturyLink Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Computer Science Corporation

Dell SecureWorks Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Intel Security Group

NTT Com Security AG

Growth Drivers:

Its functions comprise of responding to emergencies, round-the-clock monitoring and management of intrusion detection systems and firewalls, performing security assessments and security audits, and overseeing patch management and upgrades. The managed security services market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing occurrence of cyber-attacks on IT infrastructure, strict government policy, and rising BYOD trends among organizations are documented as major factors of Managed Security Services Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, growth in several strict information security regulations by government may restrain overall market in the coming years. Managed Security Services industry is segmented based on type, size, mode, vertical, and region.

Type Outlook:

Unified threat management

DDoS

Managed SIEM

Managed endpoint threat protection

Managed two-factor authentication

Compliance management

Vulnerability management

Application Outlook:

BFSI

Government/Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Retail

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Managed Security Services in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers offering MSS in this region. Canada and the United States is a major consumer of Managed Security Services in this region. This may be because of enhanced R&D of security solutions and technologies.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise acceptance of advanced for growing cases of cyber-attacks on enterprises. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Managed Security Services in the region.

