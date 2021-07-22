Healthcare CRM Market: Trends and Opportunities

Pune , India , 2021-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The benefits of CRM software and a growing focus on patient engagement are the major factors driving the growth of the healthcare CRM market.

The report Healthcare CRM Market is projected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: –

Based on end user, the healthcare CRM market is segmented into healthcare providers, the life sciences industry, and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the healthcare CRM market in 2018. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare providers need to interact with multiple stakeholders, including patients, physicians, other referral healthcare organizations, healthcare payer organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and consumers/potential patients, and each requires unique CRM strategies and solutions. Moreover, there is a growing focus on patient engagement, which is again likely to drive the market for this segment.

On the basis of component, the healthcare CRM market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to dominate the healthcare CRM market in 2018. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Services form a large component of the healthcare CRM market primarily due to the indispensable role of service providers when it comes to the use of CRM solutions for healthcare. In terms of IT usage and skills, the healthcare industry is still in the nascent stage; it relies heavily on service providers for CRM-related services and support services, such as implementation, integration, training and education, maintenance, and technology upgrades. The recurring need for services such as software upgrades and maintenance is the key factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis: –

Geographically, the global healthcare CRM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the healthcare CRM market.

Top Key Players: –

The key players in the healthcare CRM market are Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Influence Health (US), SugarCRM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Healthgrades (US), and Infor, Inc. (US).