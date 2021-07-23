Demand From Industrial And Residential Cleaning Requirements Will Boost Carpet Steamers Market Sales

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Carpet Steamers market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Carpet Steamers market as well as the factors responsible for such a Carpet Steamers Market growth.

Overview

Increasing demand from the industrial and residential cleaning requirements likely to boost the carpet steamers market. The carpet steamers are used across residential, industrial and institutional end-users. There are different types of carpet steamers, such as upright steamers, professional steamers and portable steam cleaners.

All of the carpet steamers come with varying capacities of a water tank. Carpet steamers are hot water extraction cleaning equipment that can be used along with chemicals and surfactants to condition the fabrics. Carpet steamers are used by different end users such as residential, industrial and institutions.

Carpet Steamers Market: Market Segmentation

The carpet steamers market has been segmented into types of carpet steamers, tank capacity used in the carpet steamers, end user, sales channels and geography. Customers use carpet steamers of different types such as upright steamer cleaner, professional steamers and portable steam cleaner. Among tank capacity of the carpet steamers, 50 to 200 ounces capacity type is commonly used by the end users.

The end users use different capacity of carpet steamers according to the area of the carpet they have in the residence, industry and institution. Among end-users, industrial carpet cleaner is leading with more market share due to its wide use in the hospitality industry and followed by residential and institutional. The increasing interest in home-cleaning products among people is expected to grow the carpet steamers market over the forecast period.

Based on types, the carpet steamers market is segmented into:

Upright steamer

Professional steamer

Portable steam cleaner

Based on tank capacity, the carpet steamers market is segmented into:

Below 50 Ounces

50 – 200 Ounces

Above 200 Ounces

Based on end users, the carpet steamers market is segmented into:

Residential

Industrial

Institutional

Based on sales channel, the carpet steamers market is segmented into:

Home appliances stores

Direct to customer channels

Modern trade channels

Third-party online channels

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Carpet Steamers Sales research study analyses Carpet Steamers market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

Geographically, carpet steamers market has been categorized into seven critical regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

The carpet steamers market is expected to register growth during the forecast period as the cleaning appliances market is growing across the world. North America represents a considerably high market share due to the increased per-capita expenditure and customers’ home maintenance interests.

Moreover, both Europe and the Asia Pacific excluding Japan are expanding markets due to the high per-capita income and customers’ demand for quality and latest technology cleaning products.

The carpet steamers market is steadily increasing with the increasing popularity of the carpet cleaning appliances across the globe.

