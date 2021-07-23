Global Clay Pigeon Thrower Market to be Valued around US$ 1,700 Thousand by 2030

Over the last ten years, a lot of clay targeting ranges and clubs have sprung, mainly across developed nations in North America and Europe. Clay pigeon targeting, as a sport, is gaining popularity in these regions, with more of the teenage and young adult population shifting from e-sport-based video games to targeting sports, due to these being more realistic in nature.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=954&utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

With the growing popularity of this sport in urban areas, the global clay pigeon thrower market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 1,700 thousand (Th) by 2030, expanding at a growth rate of over 4% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Clay Pigeon Thrower Market Study

The main aspect for the growth of the clay pigeon thrower market would be the increased fondness for real shooting simulation sports that have been attracting a large consumer base. Generation X and boomers are actively participating in clay pigeon targeting sports.

North America accounted for a share of over 50% in the global clay pigeon thrower market in 2019. Participation in clay shooting and skeet shooting is the highest in this region.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=954&utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

Clay Pigeon Thrower Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR’s study has done a segmentation of the clay pigeon thrower market on the basis of mechanism type, launch angle, throwing capacity, and sales channel, across seven regions.

Mechanism Type

Manual

Automatic

Launch Angle

Single Launch Angle

Multiple Launch Angle

Flexible Launch Angle

Throwing Capacity

Up to 50 Yards

50 – 100 Yards

More than 100 Yards

Sales Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Sports Stores

Online Retail

Other Channels

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/954?utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

Fragmented Market Structure with Both, Incumbents and New Entrants Focusing on Incorporating Lightweight Features

The global clay pigeon thrower market is highly fragmented in regions such as North America and Europe. Competitors in the clay pigeon thrower market have a diverse presence and rely on developing a robust distribution network and also integrate new immersive marketing campaigns to maintain their existing customers and attract new ones. Clay targeting enthusiasts demand clay pigeon throwers that are made of lightweight material. Some of the key players operating in the global clay pigeon thrower market include Atlas Traps, MEC High Tech Shooting, Champion, Do All Outdoor, and Eurotarget.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/04/1925285/0/en/North-America-Accounts-for-Over-1-3rd-of-Volume-Sales-of-Beverage-Cans-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com