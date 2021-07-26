allChalets Introduces Covid Secure Sticker to Improve Customer Confidence When Booking

London, UK, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Leading ski holiday website www.allChalets.com has introduced a new Covid Secure sticker so that customers know which ski holiday properties offer safe booking conditions. AllChalets specializes in ski holidays across Europe with chalets in France and Austria being particularly popular. They launched the Covid Secure initiative in order to increase confidence for customers booking their next ski holiday.

We spoke with company director Yvonne O Flynn about their new Covid Secure sticker and she said “At allChalets we offer a wide range of ski holiday accommodation. Our customers book everything from high end catered ski chalets to self-catered ski apartments. It is important that our customers have confidence when booking and know clearly what will happen should their booking be disrupted due to travel restrictions. Chalet owners and managers are very aware that they need to offer flexible booking conditions to attract customers for the coming ski season. Therefore, we introduced the Covid Secure sticker. Properties marked with the sticker are safe to book and clearly list the conditions that apply when bookings are cancelled due to travel restrictions. “

Even in these difficult times for ski holiday businesses allChalets continues to increase the range of chalets and ski apartments listed on its website with a particular focus on self catered ski holidays. Ms O Flynn added “We have noticed the market move more towards the self catered style of ski holiday. Self-catered chalets and apartments are increasing popular as holidaymakers focus on the risks associated with larger group settings such as hotels. We have seen a switch from ski hotel bookings to private chalet and apartment bookings that allow the holiday group to remain in their own social bubble. Many self catered chalets and apartment now offer food delivery or contactless catering options which allow customers to tailor make their ski holiday. “

When asked about the current state of the ski holiday market Ms O Flynn commented “There is still some hesitancy about booking due to changing travel restrictions, but interest remains very high and dates later in the ski season are already starting to book up. Many customers haven’t enjoyed a ski holiday for the last 2 winters so we are seeing a lot of pent up demand. We would advise customers looking at peak weeks to book sooner rather than later as there is much less supply on offer this year. If a customer is worried about their ski holiday being impacted by travel restrictions, then we advise them to book one of our Covid Secure properties so that they benefit from clear booking conditions and options to refund or defer their holiday.

For more information visit the allChalets website at www.allchalets.com. Contact Yvonne O Flynn for enquiries on info@allchalets.com or 02035141223