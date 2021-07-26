Beverly Hills Hair Restoration Introduce Next Step in SmartPRP Technology

Beverly Hills, CA, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — At BHHR, we have a great team of surgeons that take every step towards curing your problems. Every year with the advancement going around the world, BHHR also introduces something more advancing treatment and ways to treat hair issues. We feel pleased to serve people around the globe. Several techniques can be used to halt your problems, like scalp micropigmentation, PRP hair treatment, FUR hair transplant, and many more. But Beverly Hills hair restoration takes a step forward in terms of SmartPRP Technology.

Under this method, the doctor will take a blood sample from the patient and put it into a centrifuge machine that turns it very fast to classify the unions seen in the blood. After some time, the blood sample will have three courses, which are three blood unions. The three layers hold:

The red blood cells

Platelet-rich plasma

Platelet-poor plasma

This method mixes two methods of hair restoration. The first one includes extracting and revamping hair grafts. The surgeon can either use FUT that is follicular unit transplantation, or the FUE that the follicular unit extraction hair transplant method. In PRP hair treatment for hair loss, doctors implant a Kenalog matter, platelet-rich plasma, and A-Cell dosage. Once new hair begins to grow, it will look original in all ways, making this method one of the best hair restoration remedies in Beverly Hills Hair Restoration center. PRP also helps to restore and sustain the patient’s original hair.

If you are undergoing hair loss, you do not need to give up striving to restore your hair, as many hair loss remedies are available today for hair recovery. Still, not all treatments work for everyone. Therefore, it is crucial to consult your doctor before choosing an intelligent PRP hair treatment process. The doctors of BHHR will give you the best suggestions that will be suitable for your situation. Now you should not bother much as we have developed such advanced techniques that will vanish all your problems for a more extended period. You should try to maintain a good healthy diet and not take any stress, as these conditions trigger severe hair loss. It is time to visit our website and explore more of our services.