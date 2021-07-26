AME CET 2021 Toppers List Released!! Know who are in the Top 3

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Common Entrance Test (AME CET) 2021 has released the list of the toppers on the 20th of July 2021. The examination of AME CET Phase 1 was conducted on the 12th, 13th of July 2021. Furthermore, for the candidates who missed their examinations, the authority conducted the exam on the 16th of July 2021.

The toppers list entails the name, state and board of the top 5 rank holders.

AME CET 2021 Toppers:-

First Topper – Mahima Raje Singh (202114404), Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Second Topper – Kommisetti Yaswanth Phani Sri Balaji ( 202111438) Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Third Topper – Bhawesh Yeole (202115873), Jalgaon, Bhausaval, Maharashtra

The authorities shall finalise the eligible candidates on the basis of their ranks secured in the test in respect to the admission to various B.Tech programmes served by various institutes in PAN India.

AME CET is a scholarship based examination. The toppers, who have secured an AIR of up to 1-5 will be able to avail up to 100% scholarship on their tuition fees. To know more about the scholarship, Click Here.

For more queries/ doubts, you can reach us at info@amecet.in

About AME CET

Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Common Entrance Test is a national level test, after qualifying which the candidate will be able to get admission to various Engineering institutes in PAN India. The examination of AME CET guides the candidates who have an interest in the aviation sector to choose the best career option.

Courses offered in AME CET 2021

There are various courses that are offered in the AME CET:

License courses:

AME CET offers up to 3 license courses, Pilot, AME (DGCA) and AME (EASA). The course of Pilot is approved by the DGCA, and two AME courses approved by the DGCA and EASA respectively.

Engineering:

There are three Engineering courses that are offered by AME CET, ie, Aeronautical Maintenance Engineering (AME), Aeronautical Engineering and Aerospace Engineering. All these courses are approved by AICTE.

Graduation:

AME CET provides 5 UGC approved courses in Graduation, ie, BBA in Aviation, BBA in Airport Management, B.Sc Aeronautical, B.Sc in AME, and B.Sc in Aviation.

Diploma:

AME CET offers 3 Diploma courses that are approved by AICTE. The courses are AME, Aeronautical Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering.

Certification:

There are three self-approved Certification courses offered by AME CET, Cabin Crew, Airport Management, and Ground Staff.

AME CET Exam Details

The examination will include 90 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The language of the questions will be both in Hindi and English, but in case of any ambiguity, the final version shall be English. The examination of AME CET is conducted in the online as well as offline mode. Furthermore, talking about the marking scheme of the test, there will be negative marking. However, 4 marks will be awarded for correct answers.