Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Global Food Industry Current Scenario and Outlook



The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks market.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market.

Increasing demand for energy drinks among athletes continues to be a key driving factor for the global market; however, high caffeine content continues to remain a key impediment. According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global market of energy drinks is projected to represent more than US$ 37,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

The global energy drinks market continues to grow on account of a host of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Consumption of energy drinks is largely concentrated among athletes and sportspersons. Energy drinks remain a popular source of instant nourishment and refreshment and they have remained popular among consumers who indulge in strenuous activities.

According to Australian Institute of Sports Nutrition, the high content of carbohydrates in energy drinks helps athletes in recovering lost nutrients quickly. Energy drinks are high in ergogenic acid, which can help in revitalizing the body.

In addition to the ‘athletes’ demographic, demand for energy drinks is also significant in the healthcare sector. Energy drinks contain niacin, which helps in management of arthritis and low blood lipids. High content of pantothenic acid in energy drinks also helps in management of allergies, skin disorders, anxiety, and stress.

Although the outlook on energy drinks market remains positive, concerns about the potential side-effects of energy drinks have meant that more consumers are shifting to natural and organic drinks. There has been a significant shift in consumer behavior towards drinks that have been manufactured from natural ingredients. Changes in perceptions among consumers can lead to dip in global sales of energy drinks.

Alcoholic Energy Drinks to Represent a Leading Segment

Non-organic variants continue to remain sell more than organic energy drinks; however, demand for latter is growing at a faster pace, signalling an important shift in consumer preference. Currently, the non-organic energy drink type segment is valued at over US$ 7,000 Mn globally.

By product type, the alcoholic segment is projected to represent more than US$ 8,000 Mn in the global market of energy drinks by 2022-end. This segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market through 2022.

Sales of energy drinks have remained concentrated through modern trade distribution channel. According to Fact.MR’s research, sales through this distribution channel will account for over US$ 5,000 Mn in sales by 2022-end. Online sales of energy drinks are also growing, as consumers browse the internet for best prices and discounts.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of energy drinks are Coco-Cola Co., PepsiCo Inc., Monster Beverages Corp., Red Bull GmbH, GNC Holdings Inc., Nestle SA, Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., GNC Holdings, Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Alcoholic Energy Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks Nature Organic

Non-Organic Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Drug Stores

Convenience Store

E-Commerce

Other Retail Format

More Valuable Insights on Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks, Sales and Demand of Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



