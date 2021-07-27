Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market was appreciated at US$ 1750.0 million in the year 2015 and is estimated to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2024. It is anticipated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. Europe is a technologically advanced region. Categorized by a huge number of elderly inhabitants, the area has observed a steady growth due to prevalence of long-lasting sicknesses, for instance non-infectious sicknesses, diabetes, and cardiovascular sicknesses.

The Europe molecular diagnostics industry on the source of Type of Application Pharmacogenomics, Neurological Disease, Microbiology, Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Diseases. The subdivision of Infectious Diseases held the biggest stake of the market, due to the greater occurrence of HIV. It generated the highest income during the year 2015. Furthermore, the progress of new-fangled diagnostics examinations in the range of infectious diseases is emphasizing the development of this market.

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Product Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Instruments

Reagents

Others

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Test Location Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Point of care

Self-testing or OTC

Central laboratories

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

PCR

In-situ hybridization

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Chips and microarrays

Mass spectrometry

Sequencing

Transcription-mediated amplification

Others

Some of the important companies operating in the field are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, QIAGEN N.V, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Tecan Group Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Cepheid Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Hologic Inc., Myriad Genetics, Novartis A G, and Gen-probe. Additional notable companies operating in the field are-bioMérieux SA, Dako, Johnson and Johnson, Bayer AG, Alere, Inc., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

By the source of geography, Germany was the biggest market in Europe during the year 2015. It was responsible for a market stake of more than 20.0% of the general market for molecular diagnostics. Growing technical improvements and the base of ageing residents in the arena of molecular diagnostics are the most important factors for the lucrative progress of the market.

Similarly, the UK offers a developing market, in this arena, by means of a well-paid development above the forecast period of prediction. Reasons backing speedy progress of the market consist of existence of a strong substructure of healthcare, gushing per head earnings, and the growing stages of alertness between people for the timely identification of deadly sicknesses, which includes HIV, and Cancer.

