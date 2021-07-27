Animal Genetics Market worth $7.7 billion by 2026 – Growing Global Population and Rapid Urbanization

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of Animal Genetics Market is majorly attributed to the increasing consumption of animal-derived protein, growing global population & rapid urbanization, growing focus on identifying superior breeds, increased adoption of genetic services to prevent genetic diseases & business loss, and increased adoption of advanced genetic technologies. On the other hand, the shortage of skilled professionals in veterinary research is a key factor restraining market growth.

According to the new market research report “Animal Genetics Market by Products & Services (Live Animals (Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine) Genetic Material (Semen (Bovine, Porcine), Embryo (Bovine, Equine)) Genetic Testing (DNA Testing, DNA Typing, Genetic Traits Testing)) – Global Forecast to 2026” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunity: Untapped market potential in developing countries;

Rapid growth in the overall population and growing urbanization in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil, are major factors driving the demand for animal products. Besides housing the largest populations, the economies of these countries are highly reliant on agriculture and animal husbandry. To preserve the stock and conserve their productivity, the adoption of technologies like artificial insemination, genetic disease tests, and genotyping is crucial in these countries. Governments in developing countries, such as India and China, are providing funds for improving the productivity of the livestock farming industry.

Geographically; the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the established livestock sector, growing porcine industry, increasing population and urbanization, rising per capita incomes and increasing per capita spending on animal care, and increasing awareness about technologically advanced animal genetic products and services in this region.

Key Market Players;

The major players in the global animal genetics market are Neogen Corporation (US), Genus (UK), URUS (US), EW Group (Germany), Groupe Grimaud (France), CRV Holding (Netherlands), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Zoetis (US), Envigo (US), Hendix Genetics (Netherlands), and Animal Genetics (US). Some other players in the market include VetGen (US), DanBred (Denmark), Tropical Bovine Genetics (India), Trans Ova Genetics (US), Inguran LLC dba ST Genetics (US), Semex Alliance (Canada), Genetic Veterinary Sciences (US), Cobb-Vantress (US), Milk Source (US), Eurogene AI Services (Ireland).

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on products and services, the animal genetics market has been segmented into live animals, genetics materials, and animal genetic testing services. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the live animals segment include high demand for live animals for breeding purposes. The introduction of disease-resistant animals has further boosted the demand for live animals, as they are economically viable for owners and increase their profitability.

Poultry accounted for the largest market share in the live animals segment during the forecast period.

In the live animals segment, poultry accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the strong demand for poultry and eggs in developed countries. Additionally, due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in developed countries, the demand coming from these regions is also increasing significantly.