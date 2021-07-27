Demand for Processed Cheese Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.1% Through 2029

The sales of processed cheese market is anticipated to reach a value pool of over US$ 24.0 billion in 2029, with growth rate pegged at over 4.4% during the forecast period (2020-2029).  An upsurge in the number of foodservice chains and outlets has been playing a key role in the accelerated demand for processed cheese. The distinct flavor profile of processed cheese has made it a popular ingredient in myriad cuisines. The growth of fast food chains in the Asia Pacific and Latin American countries has led to an increased sourcing of processed cheese in these regions.

Key Trends of Processed Cheese Market:

  • Blue cheese will exhibit highest growth in the global processed cheese market to reach a market value of over US$ 3.5 Bn during the forecast period.
  • In terms of volume, cheddar cheese represents the highest demand share, with nearly 23% share in 2019. Mozzarella cheese is anticipated to lose its market share during the forecast period.
  • Europe represents the largest revenue share in the global processed cheese market. In 2019, it accounted for more than 40% revenue share.
  • The processed cheese market in South Asia is projected to witness strongest growth during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of over 5%.

Processed Cheese Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of processed cheese market on the basis of cheese types, form, milk source, end use and distribution across seven regions.

Cheese Type

  • Blue Cheese
  • Brick Cheese
  • Camembert Cheese
  • Cheddar Cheese
  • Cottage Cheese
  • Cream Cheese
  • Mozerella Cheese
  • Romano Cheese
  • Swiss Cheese
  • Other Processed Cheese

Form

  • Cheese Blocks
  • Traingle
  • Rectangle
  • Circle
  • Square
  • Cheese Slice
  • Cheese Spread
  • Cheese Spray

Diversifying Product Portfolio to Remain Decisive Strategy

The global processed cheese market is fragmented in nature, with companies in the Tier-1 group such as Fonterra, Le Groupe Bel and Lactalis developing an extensive dairy business network at a global level. To attract more customers, these companies are primarily focusing on diversifying their product portfolio by adding more products suitable for every age group and ethnicity.

Other key players are also focusing on developing new flavors to reach out to the vast customer base. In addition, stringent food controls with regard to content and labeling have resulted in substantial research and development activities. Mondelez International, Inc., for instance, is set to launch its products into newer markets, with a special emphasis on snacking.

