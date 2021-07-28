Puyallup Lawyer Ranked Among Top Vehicle Accident Litigation Attorneys

Puyallup, WA, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to Puyallup attorneys dealing with litigation for vehicle accident victims and their families, then Sofia K. Miguel stands out as one of the best – and that’s official.

For Miguel, the sole founder of the Law Office of Sofia K. Miguel, PLLC, is ranked among the top accident litigation attorneys in the region by Expetise.com. This highly influential website features only qualified, hand-picked professionals following a selection process.

Her law office is among a select number to be highlighted based on more than 25 variables in five categories. Expertise.com analyzes the results and presents a list of the best professionals.

Miguel and her team focus primarily on personal injury litigation and is dedicated to serving those who need a vehicle accident attorney in Puyallup to negotiate or litigate on their behalf.

Whether investigating a car, truck or other vehicle-related accident, or a non-traffic-related claim such as premises liability or dog bite, Miguel focuses on helping the client to recover financially for their injuries.

Each case receives a thorough investigation for facts and evidence that shows the role of human negligence in causing the clients’ injuries.

Her hard work, dedication, and proven track record are the reasons why clients recommend Sofia to anyone who needs legal representation in personal injury cases.

Miguel has tried or arbitrated hundreds of cases across Western Washington. She graduated from Seattle University School of Law in 2000 and has 17 years’ experience representing injured people. She is a Washington State Bar Association member and an EAGLE member of the Washington State Association for Justice.

The Law Office of Sofia K. Miguel, PLLC, has been highly praised by clients, backing Expetise.com’s evaluations of the practice. Alex commented: “Sofia and her assistant Alaina were awesome to work with! Sofia works hard and truly fights for her clients to find justice.

“She is in your corner through the entire process and remains dedicated, compassionate, trustworthy, and loyal. She fought for me and worked on my case for over a year, never backing down and never giving up.

“She got me the settlement I deserved while her and her assistant Alaina fought for what was right and made the entire process stress-free by dealing with all parties involved, giving me time to recover from major injuries and getting back on my feet after being hit head-on in an auto accident by a distracted driver. I highly recommend her to handle your case!”

If you have been injured as the result of another party’s negligence, contact Sofia K. Miguel today at (253) 200-4471 for a free consultation and learn more about how she can fight to get your fair compensation for your damages. You can also email her team at info1@sofia-miguel-attorney.com or view her law firm’s scope of services, clicking on https://sofia-miguel-attorney.com/.