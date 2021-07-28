The Brihaspati Infotech Develops Custom Product Configurator for B2B Merchants

Deerfield Beach, USA, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Brihaspati Infotech celebrates the launch of the Custom Product Configurator tool for B2B eStore.

Although the eCommerce industry is thriving, B2B merchants might face way more complications than usual eCommerce stores. The underlying reason behind these hurdles is their unique business needs and varying customer niches.

The development team at The Brihaspati Infotech quotes- “the unique hurdles faced by B2B online stores can only be handled through the assistance of eCommerce website development company capable of creating customized and business-specific solutions”.

To help an eStore overcome similar hassles TBI recently launched a custom product configurator for a B2B apparel seller. The client was using a WooCommerce store and needed a product configurator that would allow the visitors to design merchandise and put bulk orders for them. The product configurator developed by the eCommerce development company had the following amazing features:

The visitors can choose apparels they wish to design and create multiple variants for each merchandise according to their requirements

The tool also enables users to upload graphic elements and edit them according to the business requirements.

Further, they can also use icons or choose images from Social media for their apparel design.

Before checkout, the visitors can choose how much apparel they want to order for each size and get an estimated cost as well.

Visitors can also save their design product on the website for later use before they checkout

The configurator enabled visitors to efficiently place bulk orders from the seller and it also helped the seller to address the needs of their target users more efficiently. The Brihaspati Infotech has similar experiences of creating unique and out-of-the-box eCommerce solutions for various business niches. With their solutions and innovation, the development team has helped numerous businesses to thrive online.