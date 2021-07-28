Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market Sale Is Expected To Witness Rise In Revenue Share By 2028

The latest research report published by Fact.MR (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on the Survey of Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Automatic Train Protection Signaling Industry growth curve & outlook of Automatic Train Protection Signaling market.

Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market: Overview

The automatic train protection signaling system is used to indicate a warning signal, when the train is running above the predefined speed that may cause derailment or a collision. The automatic train protection signaling system is installed in the train cockpit so that train pilot and co-pilot could see and hear cautionary signals.

Automatic train protection system signaling system includes processors, software, operator displays, antennas, firmware and others components.

Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is projected to dominate in the global automatic train protection signaling market owing to massive fleet of rolling stock. China is projected to be the second largest market for the automatic train protection signaling market due to increasing upcoming high speed railway projects.

North America is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate owing to sprawling of metro line across the region which will boost the sales of automatic train protection signaling over the foreseeable time period.

Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is focusing on expansion of rail lines in the Sonoma-Marin Area. For this project, FTA (Freight Transport Association) provided a US$ 22.5 Mn fund to the rail ministry.

China is projected to create a lucrative opportunity for the automatic train protection signaling market due to a Chinese company signing two rail projects with Brazil, to build two big-ticket railway-related infrastructure projects in eastern Brazil’s Bahia state. The projects values are US$ 2 Bn and US$ 600 Mn.

Additionally, in China, the government is focusing on the electrification of trail tracks for the expansion of high speed trains and ultra-high speed trains. These projects are also anticipated to create an opportunity for the market during the forecast period. In India, railway ministry has announced to increase the train’s speed for intending to reduce the travelling time.

Henceforth, the leading player is focusing the country for sales of automatic train protection signaling system. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow with sluggish growth rate owing to the fact that there is no manufacturing facility pertaining to rolling stock.

Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market: Segmentation

The global Automatic Train Protection Signaling market can be segmented on the basis of Train Type:

High Speed Train

Passenger Train

Freight Train

Metro Train

Others

The global Automatic Train Protection Signaling market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

